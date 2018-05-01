Pensioner loses home in Crabwood Creek blaze

A 79-year-old pensioner is contemplating his next move after the building he once called home went up in flames.

Reports are that Lalman Bhola, of Lot 89 Grant 1802 Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne left a stove alight and unattended while cooking when the fire erupted approximately 1:30 pm.

A resident from the area disclosed that Bhola told them that he was cooking but left the contents boiling which “dried out” and later caught fire. The two-storey wooden structure was completely destroyed.

Fire fighters who were summoned arrived shortly after but by the time they arrived, the blaze had already ripped through the building.