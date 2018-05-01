One witness testifies in Peacemaker murder PI

Six months after continuous investigation, the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of peacemaker, Hafeez Douglas, got underway before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Jermain Abel was on remand for the murder of Hafeez Douglas. On November 14, 2017 Magistrate Fabayo Azore told the defendant that he stabbed Hafeez Douglas with an ice pick.

The charge further read that on November, 8 at Christiani Street, North Ruimveldt, he murdered Hafeez Douglas. It was said that he and another person had an altercation when Douglas attempted to ease the situation, Abel subsequently stabbed him with the ice pick.

Douglas who resided at Lot 2981 North Ruimveldt, Georgetown was stabbed to his left side chest and died on the spot.

When the matter was called, Emergency Medical Technician, Onika Wilson, went into the witness box and related to the court the role she played in the investigation and gave her statements.

Her evidence was granted and the matter is expected to be heard again on Wednesday.