One arrested in New Amsterdam Lotto Office robbery

One person is now in police custody assisting with investigations in connection with the robbery that took place at the Lotto Office in New Amsterdam, Berbice on Saturday. According to a police source, the individual was arrested some time yesterday based on information received.

Nareesha Khan, 20 and Faraz Khan, 22 were injured after two men, one armed with a gun, pounced on them while they were standing at their business premises at Lot 25 Charles Place, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Initial information stated that at approximately 19:30 hrs when the couple had closed off the business for the evening, they were standing at the said premises when within minutes two men, one armed with a handgun, confronted them and demanded that they hand over all that was in their possession at the time.

The armed perpetrator reportedly braced Nareesha Khan against the wall of the Lotto Office and gun butted her to her head several times, during which time, a round was discharged.

Her partner, Faraz Khan, was also dealt blows about his body by the very gunman.

The men carted off the day’s earnings, which were on the proprietors persons, two cell phones and a GTT top-up machine with approximately $32,000 credit.

After grabbing what they could, the men managed to escape. Both victims were taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Three live .38 rounds were found at the scene and were lodged at the Central Police Station, which will be sent for ballistic tests.