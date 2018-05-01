Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition… Who will play for the national playoffs automatic berths? -this question will be answered this evening in Mackenzie

Defending champions Dave & Celena All Stars will tackle Quiet Storm in the opening fixture of quarter-final action as play in the Linden segment of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition resumes tonight, at the Mackenzie Market Tarmac.

The champs who started off the defence of their title with a loss rebounded nicely to reel off two wins in as many matches to book their spot in the last eight and they’ve shown much improvement over the past two games and will obviously start as favourites to progress.

Quiet Storm, however, has looked clinical in their three previous encounters and remained unbeaten, topping their group in the process, but could find the ‘big’ occasion too much to handle.

The game to follow between NK Ballers and Silver Bullets is too close to call, but a betting man might be tempted to place a wager on the former by virtue of their recent form, finishing undefeated in their group.

Comprising most of the players from the reigning champions, the Ballers have driven fear into every opponent to date and should be favoured to advance.

Silver Bullets, who closed out the group stage with a second place finish, are an experienced side and should not be taken lightly.

In the third game, dark horse Assassa Ballers collide with High Rollers and this encounter too promises to be a sizzling affair.

In the final quarter-final matchup, veteran ballers Amelia’s Ward Russians go up against another ‘old hand’ in Swag Entertainment and the rivalry between these two teams has always been keenly contested so another close encounter is envisaged.

It’s a holiday night and fans in the Linden community will no doubt be eager to close the Town Week celebrations with their presence at the most popular venue to host the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition in the Mining Town.

Immediately following the end of quarter-final action are the semi-finals to determine which two teams will vie for the title on Sunday and the available spots in the national playoffs.

Quarterfinals fixtures:

(1)Dave and Celina’s vs Quiet Storm-19:30hrs

(2)NK Ballers vs Silver Bullets-20:10hrs

(3)Assassa Ballers vs High Rollers-20:50hrs

(4)Amelia’s Ward Russians vs Swag Entertainment-21:30hrs

Semifinals

Winners (1) vs Winner (4)-22:30hrs

Winner (2) vs Winner (3)-23:15hrs