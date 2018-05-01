Guyanese Badminton players attend Players Camp in Guatemala

Many of the best badminton players in Central America and the Caribbean enjoyed a training camp, organized by Panam Sports and the Badminton Pan-American Confederation (BPAC), in Guatemala 2018.

More than 20 athletes from Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Cuba, Barbados, Guyana, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Venezuela and host Guatemala, shared, for about a month, an arduous training run by an experienced coach BWF.

Days before the camp, the Panam Sports General Secretary, Ivar Sisniega, stressed that “we seek the benefit of athletes, especially those who come from small countries and who often have difficulties to improve.” We believe that this camp will help the athletes to improve their level to compete in the next Central American and Caribbean Games, or the South American Games, and thanks to their effort they can achieve a classification and have a good performance in the Pan American Games Lima 2019. “

The Official Opening of the Badminton Camp, led by José Del Busto, BPAC Chair of Development, German Valdez, BPAC Development Director, and Donald Paiz, representative of the Guatemala Badminton Federation, highlighted the preparation of athletes for Barranquilla 2018. Priyanna Ramdhani and Jonathan Mangra are representing Guyana at this event.