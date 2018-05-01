Gunmen open fire in Leopold Street

Around 10:00am yesterday, gunfire erupted in Leopold Street, Work-en-Rust after gunmen opened fire on a security guard who was transporting cash.

However, residents in the community are saying that the incident is said to have occurred as a result of a brawl which stemmed from an old grievance.

Around 12:00pm yesterday, officers from ‘A’ Division were searching an empty lot close to where the shooting occurred for what persons said may have been a gun that was used in the shoot-out.

As usual, residents in the area were tight-lipped about what transpired. However, one person familiar with the matter revealed that the shooting occurred because of an incident, which happened on January 17, when a woman was left wounded after she was shot during a drug-related drive-by shooting.

The resident said that the shooter refused to pay after the matter was settled out of court, but persons insisted that she be paid her money.

The resident said that there is also a fight between gangs as to who can sell drugs in the area.

Despite suspicions of a robbery, the resident refuted that there was any; she said that specific persons were targeted because of a drug-related matter.

The shooting is reportedly gang-related and stemmed from an argument between two men a few hours earlier.

It was reported that after the argument, one of the men came back with a group of men and dealt several chops to his aggressor and then opened fire.

The woman who was struck by the bullet was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was treated.

However, the Police, in a release said investigation revealed that around 9:30hrs yesterday at Leopold Street, an alleged robbery under arms was committed on Wendel Maynard, a 35-year-old security guard of South Ruimveldt.

The release stated that initial investigations reveal that the victim was about to escort cash from a business location when he was pounced on by three armed men, who gun-butted him and demanded the cash.

A licensed firearm holder discharged a round at the suspects.

The suspects, in their haste to escape with the cash on motorcycles, discharged several rounds. The matter is being investigated.