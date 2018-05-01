Grieving family baffled over Better Hope contractor shooting

Latest update May 1st, 2018 12:59 AM

Daniel Nandlall

The grieving family of 39-year-old Daniel Nandlall, a Better Hope contractor who was gunned down last Saturday in a suspected robbery said that they are baffled over what may have caused someone to want to kill him.
Still searching for answers, a family member said she has no idea who the persons are that went to Daniel Nandlall’s home last Saturday and shot him since they were wearing “hoodies.”
She said that the family still has not heard anything from police officers about the matter.
Meanwhile, one officer familiar with the case told this publication that no one has been arrested and that the matter is being investigated.
Three days ago, Nandlall, a 29-year-old construction worker was gunned down around 23:15 hours at his Better Hope, East Coast Demerara home, allegedly by two men who fled the scene on bicycles.
Nandlall was shot in the lower back shortly after a relative heard him conversing with someone at the gate.
Nandlall’s cousin, Alisha Douglas, said she, Nandlall and some other family members were sitting outside conversing at around 23:15 hrs.
While she did not hear what the person was saying, she heard Nandlall say,
“Come back tomorrow, the man ain’t deh home.” She added that she then heard a loud explosion.
The woman said when she looked outside, she saw her cousin lying on the floor with blood gushing from his lower back.
Daniel Nandlall later succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) while receiving medical attention.

