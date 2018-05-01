Court does not deter alleged ganja trafficker caught with 158 lbs ganja

Two months after a taxi driver was charged for trafficking 19 pounds of marijuana, he was yesterday charged again and remanded to prison on another drug trafficking charge.

Anthony Carmichael, called ‘Strongy’, 30, of Lot 2 Bennett Dam, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Carmichael denied the charged which alleged that on April 16 at Royal Castle Restaurant, Sheriff Street, he had in his possession 72.008 kilograms of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the prevalence of the offence and the fact that the defendant has a matter of similar nature in another court.

She added that it was while Carmichael was out on bail for the first offence, he committed this offence.

She said that if bail is granted, he would not return to court for the trial.

The court heard that on the day in question, ranks found motorcar PKK 1609 with a quantity of wrapped packages of marijuana in the backseat of the vehicle.

Carmichael was reportedly the driver of the vehicle, but fled the scene before officers arrived.

Based on information received, the police issued a wanted bulletin for him.

The defendant was later arrested by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and was later handed over to CANU.

The prosecutor’s objection was upheld and the defendant was remanded to prison. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on May 18.

Two months ago, the defendant and two others were charged for trafficking 19 pounds of marijuana when they appeared before Magistrate Rhondell Weaver at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court, charged jointly.

It is alleged that on 29 January, Leon Burnett, 22, a labourer of Lot 5 Onverwagt Village, West Coast Berbice; and Anthony Carmichael, 30, a taxi driver of Lot 2 Bennett Dam, Rosignol, had in their possession 19 pounds of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

According to reports, on the day in question a speeding car busted through a police roadblock along the public road of the Fort Wellington Police Station.

It was reported that ranks were forced to take evasive action to avoid being struck down.

When officer discovered the vehicle, it was seen crashed into a tree located in Number 23 Village, West Coast Berbice.

It was reported that when the ranks were approaching the vehicle, two occupants were seen exiting and entering another vehicle that sped away.

Ranks reportedly chased after the second vehicle, which veered into a street at Number 27 Village, West Coast Berbice and landed into a nearby trench.

The two males were seen exiting the vehicle making good their escape in a nearby street, while the driver of the vehicle was arrested while in the process of attempting to dispose of the suspected cannabis.