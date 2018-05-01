Club shoot-out leaves woman injured

A shoot-out that occurred at the popular Night Club, Vinz, in the early morning hours yesterday left one woman injured. The club is located at Sussex Street, Albouystown.

The 39-year-old cosmetologist was identified as Stacy Robinson, who resides at Waterloo Street where she runs her Cosmetology Business.

According to reports, Robinson was at the bottom flat when there was a loud explosion, around 02:40hrs. She was said to be in the company of others.

Blood was observed running from her hand after she felt a burning sensation. This was where the gunshot wound was discovered. She was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.

She is reported to be in a stable condition and an investigation has been launched.