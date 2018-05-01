Latest update May 1st, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Club shoot-out leaves woman injured

May 01, 2018 News 0

A shoot-out that occurred at the popular Night Club, Vinz, in the early morning hours yesterday left one woman injured. The club is located at Sussex Street, Albouystown.
The 39-year-old cosmetologist was identified as Stacy Robinson, who resides at Waterloo Street where she runs her Cosmetology Business.
According to reports, Robinson was at the bottom flat when there was a loud explosion, around 02:40hrs. She was said to be in the company of others.
Blood was observed running from her hand after she felt a burning sensation. This was where the gunshot wound was discovered. She was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.
She is reported to be in a stable condition and an investigation has been launched.

More in this category

Sports

CFU Women’s Challenge Series… Late goals relegate Lady Jags to 1-3 loss to Soca Ladies

CFU Women’s Challenge Series… Late goals relegate Lady Jags...

May 01, 2018

Guyana’s Lady Jags, the flagship women’s team put a wrap on their Caribbean Football Union Women’s Challenge Series quest in Trinidad and Tobago by falling 1-3 to the home team on Sunday...
Read More
35th Défi sportif AlterGo… Phenomenal support propelled me to the gold medal – Grant-Staurt

35th Défi sportif AlterGo… Phenomenal...

May 01, 2018

Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition… Who will play for the national playoffs automatic berths? -this question will be answered this evening in Mackenzie

Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

May 01, 2018

Winter, Raekwon, Persaud, Seaton shine at GASA Goodwill Games trials

Winter, Raekwon, Persaud, Seaton shine at GASA...

May 01, 2018

Baksh returned as BCCC President

Baksh returned as BCCC President

May 01, 2018

Raj Nanan ends another successful T&T season – Royston Crandon scores 2 tons

Raj Nanan ends another successful T&T season...

May 01, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]