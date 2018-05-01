CFU Women’s Challenge Series… Late goals relegate Lady Jags to 1-3 loss to Soca Ladies

Guyana’s Lady Jags, the flagship women’s team put a wrap on their Caribbean Football Union Women’s Challenge Series quest in Trinidad and Tobago by falling 1-3 to the home team on Sunday evening at the Ato Bolden Stadium, Couva.

This series of matches was a precursor to this month’s CONCACAF Qualifying Championships with Guyana set to host matches on May 23 – 27.

Prior to the T&T sojourn, Head Coach Dr. Ivan Joseph had stated that the focus would have been on rebuilding the Lady Jags brand with a focus on development: “I’m really concerned with whether our players can execute the established systems. The outcome and the results of that game are irrelevant,” He noted.

The Lady Jag’s fell behind after 12 minutes when T&T’s Shenika Paul converted. The exchanges between the two nations which have also qualified for the previous two CONCACAF finals, the Lady Jags having the distinction of being the only Guyanese outfit to have achieved such a feat, kept going at each other with the Guyanese ladies holding their own.

The neutralising goal for Guyana was scored by the experienced Mariam Ei-Masri in the 64th minute. Two unanswered goals from the Twin Island Republic in the 75th and 88th minute off the boots of Karyn Forbes and Jonelle Coto carried the home team to victory and their third win in as many matches to end as the top team in the group; Guyana ended third.

Despite T&T being a touch above the rest of opponents in the group, Grenada and Suriname, Coach Joseph believes that Guyana played well.

”I really do think our young ladies came to play, they had a lot of heart and determination and although we didn’t get the result we wanted we are further in the process and that’s really the important piece here.”

The main tactician also believes that progress was made in the three matches that were played by the Lady Jags noting that many chances were created and the players responded appropriately to the game plan.

”In May, again we‘re going to be bringing in some new bodies, we’re still going to be looking at building relationships and connections. May is one step along our long term plan and so we’ve got to figure out how we can get some information Bermuda, Barbados and Suriname.”

Meanwhile, President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde commented that the Lady Jags would have done well throughout the tournament and he is proud of them.

”I am joined by the rest of Guyana to say a heartfelt congratulation. Enjoy every precious second of this moment with your new family, the exciting journey we will all take together, has only just began. A young girl in some corner of Guyana, Canada, USA and beyond – will pick up the papers and be inspired by what you lovely ladies have accomplished, and that is priceless and matters most.”

Lady Jags starting X1 – Aneesa O’ Brien – 01 (Goalkeeper), Brittany Persaud – 09 (Captain), Rylee Traicoff (23), Nailah Rowe (04), Jade Vyfhuis (06), Mariam El-Masri (10), Calaigh Copland (11), Lakeisha Pearson (13), Tiandi Smith (16), Jessica Myers (17), Sasha James (20).