Baksh returned as BCCC President

Blairmont Centre Cricket Club held its eighth Annual General Meeting last Thursday at the Blairmont Estate Community Centre in the Roy Fredericks Pavilion.

Businessman Shabeer Baksh is a former Assistant Treasurer for Berbice Cricket Board and returned as President unchallenged.

Mohamed Razack is the new Vice President, Vejai Farhad was returned as Treasurer unopposed, while Omesh Prashad will serve as his assistant.

Retired Head Mistress Zolika Ishahack was elected as Secretary with Ameer Rahim serving as her assistant. Other council members elected are Anil Sukra, Shizad “Greens Massive” Ali, Jerry Karim, Radesha Persaud, Tony Tageram, Mark Singh and Selena Sipchand.

Baksh was enthusiastic and looked forward to working with the newly elected executives for a bright and better 2018-2019 period.

He said the club’s work will not go unnoticed and welcomed the female administrators.

“Since being resuscitated in 2010, it’s the first time the council will have female members. One of my personal goals is to make Blairmont Centre Cricket Club the best in Guyana,” Baksh promised.

The executive and council are scheduled to meet on Thursday May 3 at the same venue to form various committees and plan for the working year 2018-2019. (Sean Devers)