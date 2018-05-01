35th Défi sportif AlterGo… Phenomenal support propelled me to the gold medal – Grant-Staurt

Despite competing in conditions that he is not accustomed to, Guyanese Differently Able cyclist, Walter Grant-Stuart landed this nations first ever medal at a Para-Cycling event when he took the gold medal at the 35th edition of Défi sportif AlterGo, a UCI C1 Para-Cycling sanctioned event held last Sunday at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada.

The determined Grant-Stuart said he was focused from the time he received the invitation to compete and worked hard ever since by training continuously which resulted in him taking the top podium spot in the MC5 Class.

From his base in Canada, Grant-Stuart commented on his historical achievement: “Being successful truly doesn’t happen without support. I would first like to thank God for everything he has done for me. He has touched the hearts of all the sponsors, all my supporters and my family. The support from you all was phenomenal. Your support made my participation in this event not only possible, but totally a success. I am very proud and blessed to be representing my country Guyana. At this moment words cannot describe how I feel.”

The Continental Cycle Club members informed that the competition was very different and difficult in conditions.

”It was 8°c with freezing rain, my fingers were numb, and my legs were numb. It was really cold. Nevertheless I still made it to complete the race.”

The event also afforded Grant-Stuart the opportunity of accumulating points towards his being ranked in the world.

Grant-Stuart informed that he would be competing in another race on Sunday before returning to his homeland. He also noted that last weekend’s events were the ice breaker on his international career. He would now be focusing on the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Cup in Emmen, Netherlands, July 6-8, next.

Grant-Stuart said he would like to express sincere gratitude to the following companies and individuals for their support which helped to fuel his success.

The National Sports Commission, Power Producers & Distributors Inc., Guyana Cycling Federation, Mr. Horace Burrowes, Continental Cycling Club, Ansa McAl, Grace Kennedy Remittance Services (Guyana) Ltd., John Fernandes Ltd., Guyana Fire Service, Farfan and Mendes Group of Companies, Fitness Express, North American Cycling Association, Full Throttle Cycling Club- Wayne Henry and family, Bicycle Depot – Rick and Rob Din, Courts Guyana Inc., DHL, Mr. Victor Mecedo, Mr. Oliver, Mr. Lawrence David, Mr. Nigel Anthony, Mr. S. Lutchman and family, Mr. Victor Rutherford, Mr. Steven Fernandes and Mr. Keith Fernandes. (Franklin Wilson)