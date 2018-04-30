Where are Our Leaders?

Latest update April 30th, 2018 12:26 AM

Dear Editor,
There can be little doubt in the minds of many Guyanese that the PPP and its current executive cannot be allowed back into office. The same is also true for the PNC. Guyana’s experience since Independence, with the exception of Hoyte’s administration, is one of having intelligent, educated people who know nothing about running an economy, doing exactly that.
Three tasks this PNC-led Administration has undoubtedly set us are:
1. Understanding that we were racially manipulated in the past, and still are;
2. Working together to produce a better government than currently obtains;
3. Ensuring that the rigged elections and economic mismanagement as happened under the PNC in the 70s and 80s occur happen again in our history.
But this latter point is exactly what confronts us even now. We must never allow a return to the rigged elections and economic mismanagement of the past. Never! What is unfolding before us has to be stopped at the polls.
The immediate challenge for us all is to overcome the diversity of backgrounds from which we all come and commit to discussing our issues in an objective manner. If we can do this, we’re well on our way to solving our problems.
Yours faithfully,
Craig Sylvester

