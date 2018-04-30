Toshaos urged to take advantage of emerging oil and gas sector

Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs Sydney Allicock on Friday charged Toshaos and leaders of North Rupununi villages, to take stock of the economic potentials in their communities and push toward development.

Minister Allicock had joined officials of the North Rupununi District Development Board at one of its meeting at the Bina Hill Research Institute in Annai, Region Nine, where he shared the recipe for community advancement.

According to the Minister the community leaders must take advantage of the opportunities for development.

He spoke about the emerging oil and gas sector, which he dubbed a ‘sleeping giant” that is about to be “awakened.”

According to Minister Allicock, reports show that the “outside world” is bustling at the prospects of Guyana’s oil sector. He urged village leaders to be likewise excited about what is to come as the emerging sector will undoubtedly transform the economic viability of every part of the country.

“We have oil in abundance. We are way up there in the oil world…we have to begin to look at the indirect benefits. Let us get in readiness, we must prepare ourselves in this area”, he told NRDDB officials.

Apart from the promising oil sector, Minister Allicock encouraged the local officials to make use of the very resources available in the communities to drive economic activities.

He targeted the youth in the region, acknowledging that while not everyone will be able to attend university on the coastland; those who remain should be provided with opportunities for self and economic development.