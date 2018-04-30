Toshaos urged to take advantage of emerging oil and gas sector

Latest update April 30th, 2018 12:56 AM
Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs Sydney Allicock on Friday charged Toshaos and leaders of North Rupununi villages, to take stock of the economic potentials in their communities and push toward development.
Minister Allicock had joined officials of the North Rupununi District Development Board at one of its meeting at the Bina Hill Research Institute in Annai, Region Nine, where he shared the recipe for community advancement.
According to the Minister the community leaders must take advantage of the opportunities for development.
He spoke about the emerging oil and gas sector, which he dubbed a ‘sleeping giant” that is about to be “awakened.”
According to Minister Allicock, reports show that the “outside world” is bustling at the prospects of Guyana’s oil sector. He urged village leaders to be likewise excited about what is to come as the emerging sector will undoubtedly transform the economic viability of every part of the country.
“We have oil in abundance. We are way up there in the oil world…we have to begin to look at the indirect benefits. Let us get in readiness, we must prepare ourselves in this area”, he told NRDDB officials.
Apart from the promising oil sector, Minister Allicock encouraged the local officials to make use of the very resources available in the communities to drive economic activities.
He targeted the youth in the region, acknowledging that while not everyone will be able to attend university on the coastland; those who remain should be provided with opportunities for self and economic development.
Apr 29, 2018The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) kicked off the 2018 season of the Bounty Farm 15s with a very physical encounter between Yamaha Caribs and the developing Police Falcons unit, yesterday at the...
Apr 29, 2018
Apr 29, 2018
Apr 29, 2018
Apr 29, 2018
Apr 29, 2018
James Comey’s “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership” came into the country for me Saturday afternoon. I completed... more
We are getting ahead of ourselves in the debate over Section 18 of the Cybercrime Bill. It seems that most of those persons... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders For two and half years since Commonwealth Heads of Government met in Malta in 2015, the British Government... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]