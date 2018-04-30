Road to Mecca V Final at CASH…Stanton Rose and Shane Webster lead Colts to crushing 20-point win over Ravens

Victory Valley Royals steamroll Kobras for third place win

There wasn’t an accolade available for the Finals MVP but Bounty Colts’ Stanton Rose would’ve been the clear cut winner for that award if it was. And, after Timeka Marshall had wooed the crowd with an entertaining performance which engaged the crowd, Rose showed his worth as a true big game player and saved his best performance of the tournament for last as he sunk a team-high 25 points with 21 of those points coming from behind the three-point arc.

Shelroy Thomas, Skipper of Colts who won a historic third consecutive Road to Mecca title, was also hot on Saturday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall and he netted 20 points which was decorated with four three-pointers in the game that Colts lead from the first whistle.

“We played hard but the game plan was to simply to come out and give heart and we did so and were rewarded with a deserved victory,” Thomas elated following the victory which ensured Colts received the $600,000 grand cash prize.

Shane Webster proved that his MVP performance in last year’s National Club Championship (Road to Mecca IV) was no one-hit wonder after being announced the 2018 MVP after the finals on Saturday. In the ultimate game of the Mecca V, he scored a double-double (15 points and 15 rebounds) in this club’s imposing victory.

Webster finished the tournament as the player with the most points and most rebounds, a truly remarkable performance from the Lindener.

“We had a little mishap at the start of the tournament with one of our senior players, Dave Causway, leaving but nevertheless we still have the best players in the country in our team and it’s no surprise that we prevailed for the three-peat,” Webster noted after the final. He further posited that his continued excellent performance could not have been possible without the fervent support of his teammates.

On the losing side, Ravens’ acquisition of semi-professional baller Anthony Moe, who competes in El Salvador, scored a game-high 27 points coupled with 16 rebounds. Moe’s team mate, Dominic Vincente, netted five three-pointers in his 17-point contribution but didn’t receive much support from his outspoken and proud skipper Ryan Stephen (seven points), who helped hyped the final in its lead up through social media banter.

Meanwhile, senior Ravens’ player Darcel Harris, who was surprisingly nominated for most improved player, showed typical signs of regression at his age with a poor four-point performance.

Domair Gladstone of Colts was awarded most improved player, along with the $100,000 cash prize.

In the third-place playoff, Victory Valley Royals topped the Kobras 83-57.

The Kobras did not have the firepower to hang with the Linden-based side which shredded the defence of the Kobras in the paint.

Trevor Profit had 19 points in the win, while last year’s leading scorer Harold Adams ended the night with 17 points. Orlando Glasgow also chipped in with 14 points in the win.

Carlos Edwards had 13 points, while Travis Burnett had 11 points in the poor shooting performance for the team.

At the presentation ceremony held immediately after the tournament, all teams were presented with their prize money (in cash) and trophies. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)