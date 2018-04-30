Reid, Adams shine as Farm record consecutive wins

Rawl Reid and Sheldon Perch slammed unbeaten half centuries as Farm recorded consecutive victories when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Crown Mining, Elegance Jewellery and Pawn Shop and Ink Plus softball tournament continued yesterday at Malteenoes Sports Club.

Farm defeated Success by 30 runs in their encounter. Reid slammed 65, while Adams struck 51 as they added 125 for the fifth wicket to lead Farm to 178-4 off their allocation of 15 overs, batting first. Puran John claimed 2-20.

Success were limited to 148-9 in reply. Nandsham Boodhoo made 24 as Ameer Khan claimed 4-22 and Adams 2-26.

Farm overcame Success XI by 31 runs. Farm took first knock and managed 118-5 off their reduced quota of 10 overs. Quazim Yusuf made 29 and Ameer Khan 16. Success replied with 87-6 with Sham Persaud scoring 40. Travis Alphonso captured 3-24 and Adams 2-21. (ZM)