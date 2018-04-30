Mom seeks assistance to find missing daughter

Thirty-four-year-old Ayesha Cossol of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, is missing and members of her family are praying for her safe return.

According to the woman’s mother, Maude Jones, she last saw her daughter three weeks ago, after she visited her at her husband Wayne Cossol home.

She said that her husband made a report at the Grove Police Station, one day after she failed to return home.

The woman further explained that her daughter is in the habit of leaving home for days but she has never stayed away for more than a week.

“When she go away, we does normally find her at different churches.”

The woman added that when she heard her daughter was missing, she went to her husband’s home and she was informed that they had an argument and she got upset and left.

The woman stated that she is hoping for the safe return of her daughter who she said is “demon possessed and normally talks to herself.”

As such, she noted that she would be grateful if anyone knowing the whereabouts of the woman can contact the nearest police station or on telephone numbers 643-4552, 6974109 or 6755308.