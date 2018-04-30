Mom seeks assistance to find missing daughter

Latest update April 30th, 2018 12:26 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Thirty-four-year-old Ayesha Cossol of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, is missing and members of her family are praying for her safe return.
According to the woman’s mother, Maude Jones, she last saw her daughter three weeks ago, after she visited her at her husband Wayne Cossol home.
She said that her husband made a report at the Grove Police Station, one day after she failed to return home.
The woman further explained that her daughter is in the habit of leaving home for days but she has never stayed away for more than a week.

Missing Ayesha Cossol

“When she go away, we does normally find her at different churches.”
The woman added that when she heard her daughter was missing, she went to her husband’s home and she was informed that they had an argument and she got upset and left.
The woman stated that she is hoping for the safe return of her daughter who she said is “demon possessed and normally talks to herself.”
As such, she noted that she would be grateful if anyone knowing the whereabouts of the woman can contact the nearest police station or on telephone numbers 643-4552, 6974109 or 6755308.

Caribs tackle Falcons heavy with 22-0 win in Bounty Farm 15s Season opener

GAPLF, athletes and friends show appreciation to Fitness Express

Andrew 'Six Head' Lewis National Novice punches off next weekend at the Gymnasium

GSCL Inc./ Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise, Elegance Jewellery Softball Competitions… Enforcers trounce Aditya XI in opener as action shifts to Albion today

Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19 Cricket … Final postponed to today due to rain

All set for Corriverton Jets Volleyball Club day of sports and Fund day on Labour Day

