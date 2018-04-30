Linden businessman, youth seriously injured in highway crash

Popular Linden businessman Beresford Harry well known as Bella of Water Lily Road,Wismar, Linden was yesterday afternoon rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation after a car Harry was driving crashed on the Soesdyke Linden Highway.

Another man, Shaken McDonald, who was a passenger, was also transferred to Georgetown.

According to reports, three persons were in the car at the time of the accident which occurred near Millie’s Hideout.

One eyewitness said that the car had overtaken him shortly before the accident occurred.

Moments later, there was a loud crash and subsequent investigations revealed that the vehicle had ended up in a trench.

The occupants were subsequently taken to the Linden Hospital before Bresford Harry and McDonald, who were unconscious, were transported by ambulance to the city.

A woman who was in the vehicle is hospitalized at Linden.

McDonald’s mother, Shellon Isaacs, who accompanied him in the ambulance, cried silently as she stared at him.

Isaacs said that McDonald is her eldest child and that he was on his way to Bamia, on the Linden/ Soesdyke Highway when the accident occurred.

The men were transported in two ambulances.

Beresford Harry was accompanied by his wife, Simone Harry.

Yesterday’s accident comes on the heels of another accident which occurred last week, and in which a Canvas City resident, Florenda Benjamin, was killed in the vicinity of Pitmans Turn on Sir David Rose Avenue, Mackenzie, Linden.

His motorcycle had slammed into a car, which had reportedly overtaken another vehicle.