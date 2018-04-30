Latest update April 30th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Linden businessman, youth seriously injured in highway crash

Apr 30, 2018 News 0

 

Popular Linden businessman Beresford Harry well known as Bella of Water Lily Road,Wismar, Linden was yesterday afternoon rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation after a car Harry was driving crashed on the Soesdyke Linden Highway.
Another man, Shaken McDonald, who was a passenger, was also transferred to Georgetown.
According to reports, three persons were in the car at the time of the accident which occurred near Millie’s Hideout.
One eyewitness said that the car had overtaken him shortly before the accident occurred.
Moments later, there was a loud crash and subsequent investigations revealed that the vehicle had ended up in a trench.

One of the victims

The occupants were subsequently taken to the Linden Hospital before Bresford Harry and McDonald, who were unconscious, were transported by ambulance to the city.
A woman who was in the vehicle is hospitalized at Linden.
McDonald’s mother, Shellon Isaacs, who accompanied him in the ambulance, cried silently as she stared at him.
Isaacs said that McDonald is her eldest child and that he was on his way to Bamia, on the Linden/ Soesdyke Highway when the accident occurred.
The men were transported in two ambulances.
Beresford Harry was accompanied by his wife, Simone Harry.
Yesterday’s accident comes on the heels of another accident which occurred last week, and in which a Canvas City resident, Florenda Benjamin, was killed in the vicinity of Pitmans Turn on Sir David Rose Avenue, Mackenzie, Linden.
His motorcycle had slammed into a car, which had reportedly overtaken another vehicle.

More in this category

Sports

Caribs tackle Falcons heavy with 22-0 win in Bounty Farm 15s Season opener

Caribs tackle Falcons heavy with 22-0 win in Bounty Farm 15s Season...

Apr 29, 2018

The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) kicked off the 2018 season of the Bounty Farm 15s with a very physical encounter between Yamaha Caribs and the developing Police Falcons unit, yesterday at the...
Read More
GAPLF, athletes and friends show appreciation to Fitness Express

GAPLF, athletes and friends show appreciation to...

Apr 29, 2018

Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice punches off next weekend at the Gymnasium

Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice...

Apr 29, 2018

GSCL Inc./ Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise, Elegance Jewellery Softball Competitions… Enforcers trounce Aditya XI in opener as action shifts to Albion today

GSCL Inc./ Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise,...

Apr 29, 2018

Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19 Cricket … Final postponed to today due to rain

Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19 Cricket...

Apr 29, 2018

All set for Corriverton Jets Volleyball Club day of sports and Fund day on Labour Day

All set for Corriverton Jets Volleyball Club day...

Apr 29, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]