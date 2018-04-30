Likker does lef you expose

Most people does tek drink but some does drink to de extreme. One man drink so much dat he end up sleeping at de road corner. He wake up when a dog tek him for a post. He had de nerve to cuss de dog.

Another time, some boys went to a camp and of course dem had a session and a half. One of dem pass out and dem boys put him to bed. Then de oddas use some toothpaste when most men does seh is dem exit only entrance.

When de drunk one wake up, he feel de sticky thing and he get vex to kill. Then he had de nerve to ask who was de one dat interfere wid him. Nobody didn’t answer and de man get more vex. Later, when he tek a bathe get de smell and realize was toothpaste. Dem boys seh he stop drinking to dis day!

Indeed, some matters don’t end up so nice wid people laughing. A man from Angoy’s Avenue in Berbice in jail right now waiting fuh he murder trial. He chop up he pardner. De neighbor hear de sound of chopping and when she look outside, all she coulda do was scream.

De police did come and when dem ask de man why he do it, he tell dem dat he always use to warn he pardner not to sodomise him when he drunk. Of course, when he sober up, he always feel de discomfort suh he know dat something happen to him.

Dem boys know bout dem really wild party. People does drink and strip and have wild sex. One day, a boy watch he mudda and ask how she white and he black. De mudda tell him dat, he got to be lucky dat he don’t bark.

Some young girls get rape and dem don’t know is who. Dat is really dangerous and sad.

Likker does mek strange things happen to people. Dem boys believe dat ExxonMobil tek de Guyana negotiating team to Texas and fete dem. When dem good and drunk, Exxon produce dem Jewish lawyers.

Well even if de Guyanese team was sober, dem Jewish lawyers woulda chew dem up over de negotiation table. But because dem was drunk, one man describe dem as morons.

Talk half and watch how you drinking.