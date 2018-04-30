Int’l Anti-money laundering workshop… Case management training high on agenda for Judges, Prosecutors

Over twenty- five Judges and Prosecutors from around the world will be in attendance of the upcoming Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) Conference to be hosted in Guyana.

The Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) workshop for Judges and Prosecutors, set to commence on May 2, 2018 at the Pegasus Hotel, will focus on evidence and case management for money laundering and confiscation.

The workshop will feature several short presentations or panels to help participants focus on relevant issues, followed by open discussions with conclusions to be drawn.

It aims to gather experiences from practitioners on the challenges and difficulties they face while investigating and prosecuting money laundering and terrorist financing.

Challenges relating to international cooperation and the roles of judges and prosecutors in countering terrorism, terrorist financing and violent extremism will also be addressed.

In addition to a report, which will act as a guide on tackling money laundering, a short summary record to brief the May 2018 plenary of the CFATF on the issues discussed, primarily encompassing challenges and best practices.

Last week, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams disclosed that a Judge and a prosecutor will represent each of the 25 participating nations.

Commonwealth Secretariat member states including Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) and Dominica, among others are participating in the workshop.

Chief Magistrate, TCI, Margaret Ramsey-Hale, Law Enforcement Advisor, CFATF Secretariat, Pedro Harry and Executive Director, CFATF Dawne Spicer are among the 60 participants expected at the workshop.

Guyana will be represented by two Judges and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack. The judges were selected by the Chancellor of the Judiciary Yonette Cummings-Edwards.

President David Granger and Commonwealth Secretary General, Patricia Scotland, will open the conference.

Guyana has established the legal framework to ensure it is compliant with CFATF and FATF regulations. The country is now working towards clearing the fourth round of mutual evaluation.

The country has also taken several measures to ensure it deters corruption in public offices.

According to the CFATF, the work of judges and prosecutors is crucial to consolidating stable and effective institutions, transparency and the rule of law, which are all pillars of the effective anti-money laundering and countering terrorist financing system.

The FATF is bringing together judges and prosecutors from all around the world in a series of regional workshops.

This will contribute to improve the effectiveness in fighting money laundering and terrorist financing. The hosting of the workshop signals a step in the right direction by the country, which was once blacklisted by both the CFATF and FATF under the previous regime.

Two days of the conference will be dedicated to workshop exercises and discussions on CFATF’s mutual evaluation reports, investigative orders, prosecution and management of money laundering cases, international cooperation among others.

The meeting is being hosted in collaboration with the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Caribbean Development Bank.