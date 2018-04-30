Latest update April 30th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gun toting bandits rob N/A lotto office

Apr 30, 2018 News 0

 

– young business couple beaten

A man and his partner are currently nursing injuries about their bodies after armed bandits pounced on them at around 19:30 hrs on Saturday at the business they operate at Lot 25 Charles Place, New Amsterdam, Berbice.
The couple, Nareesha Khan, 20 and Faraz Khan, 22, had just closed for the evening when two men held them at gunpoint and demanded that they hand over their valuables.
The robber with the handgun reportedly pushed Nareesha Khan against the wall of the lotto office and gun butted her several times, during which time, a round was discharged.
Her partner, Faraz Khan was also dealt blows about his body by the same gunman.
The men carted off the day’s earnings, two cell phones and a GTT top up machine with approximately $32,000 credit. They then fled the scene.
The victims were treated at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

More in this category

Sports

Caribs tackle Falcons heavy with 22-0 win in Bounty Farm 15s Season opener

Caribs tackle Falcons heavy with 22-0 win in Bounty Farm 15s Season...

Apr 29, 2018

The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) kicked off the 2018 season of the Bounty Farm 15s with a very physical encounter between Yamaha Caribs and the developing Police Falcons unit, yesterday at the...
Read More
GAPLF, athletes and friends show appreciation to Fitness Express

GAPLF, athletes and friends show appreciation to...

Apr 29, 2018

Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice punches off next weekend at the Gymnasium

Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice...

Apr 29, 2018

GSCL Inc./ Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise, Elegance Jewellery Softball Competitions… Enforcers trounce Aditya XI in opener as action shifts to Albion today

GSCL Inc./ Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise,...

Apr 29, 2018

Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19 Cricket … Final postponed to today due to rain

Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19 Cricket...

Apr 29, 2018

All set for Corriverton Jets Volleyball Club day of sports and Fund day on Labour Day

All set for Corriverton Jets Volleyball Club day...

Apr 29, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]