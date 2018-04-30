Gun toting bandits rob N/A lotto office

Latest update April 30th, 2018 12:56 AM
– young business couple beaten
A man and his partner are currently nursing injuries about their bodies after armed bandits pounced on them at around 19:30 hrs on Saturday at the business they operate at Lot 25 Charles Place, New Amsterdam, Berbice.
The couple, Nareesha Khan, 20 and Faraz Khan, 22, had just closed for the evening when two men held them at gunpoint and demanded that they hand over their valuables.
The robber with the handgun reportedly pushed Nareesha Khan against the wall of the lotto office and gun butted her several times, during which time, a round was discharged.
Her partner, Faraz Khan was also dealt blows about his body by the same gunman.
The men carted off the day’s earnings, two cell phones and a GTT top up machine with approximately $32,000 credit. They then fled the scene.
The victims were treated at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.
