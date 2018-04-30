Latest update April 30th, 2018 12:56 AM

Grant-Stuart wins UCI C1 Para-Cycling event in Canada

Guyanese Differently Able cyclist Walter Grant-Stuart’s quest to shine on debut for Guyana at the UCI C1 Para-Cycling Event which was held over the weekend (April 28th – 29th) at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada has borne fruit.

Guyana’s Walter Grant-Stuart stands atop the podium following his victory in the Para Cycling Road Race in Canada.

The talented cyclist, who many times beat able bodies rivals, stamped his authority and left his mark to win the race yesterday.
Congratulations have been flowing in from all quarters including Director of Sport Christopher Jones who posted on his facebook page. Kaieteur Sport also offers our congratulations. More details on the event in a subsequent article.

