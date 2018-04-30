Latest update April 30th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Construction worker gunned down at home

Apr 30, 2018 News 0

– men in ‘hoodies’ fled on bicycle

A 29-year-old construction worker was gunned down at around 23:15 hrs on Saturday at his Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, allegedly by two men in ‘hoodies’ who fled the scene on bicycles.
Daniel Nandlall of Lot 21 Lalchan Street, Better Hope, was shot in the lower back shortly after a relative heard him conversing with someone. He succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Nandlall’s cousin, Alisha Douglas, said she along with Nandlall and some other family members were sitting outside conversing at around 23:15 hrs.

Daniel Nandlall

The fence where Nandlall was speaking with the alleged shooter

She added that it then began to rain, so she went inside.
A few minutes later, the woman said that she heard Nandlall speaking with someone.
While she did not hear what the person was saying, she heard Nandlall say:
“Come back tomorrow, the man ain’t deh home.” She added that she then heard a loud explosion. On looking outside, she saw her cousin lying on the floor with blood gushing from his lower back.
The woman said that she and other family members started shouting “thief thief.”
The woman said that she assisted another family member in lifting the wounded man in a taxi, which took him to a private hospital.
However, due to financial constraints, they were forced to transfer him to the GPHC, where he succumbed after undergoing emergency surgery.
While no motive was given for the killing, family members said that neighbours claimed to that two hooded men on a bicycle fled the scene.
Nandlall’s body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

More in this category

Sports

Road to Mecca V Final at CASH…Stanton Rose and Shane Webster lead Colts to crushing 20-point win over Ravens

Road to Mecca V Final at CASH…Stanton Rose and Shane Webster...

Apr 30, 2018

Victory Valley Royals steamroll Kobras for third place win There wasn’t an accolade available for the Finals MVP but Bounty Colts’ Stanton Rose would’ve been the clear cut winner for that award...
Read More
Another glitzy awards ceremony hosted by RHTY&SC, 28 and counting

Another glitzy awards ceremony hosted by...

Apr 30, 2018

KMPA congratulates Natricia Hooper on her Triple Jump win at Penn Relays

KMPA congratulates Natricia Hooper on her Triple...

Apr 30, 2018

Archery Guyana’s Inaugural Level 1 Coaching Course starts on a promising note

Archery Guyana’s Inaugural Level 1 Coaching...

Apr 30, 2018

Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19 Cricket…Final postponed to a date to be announced

Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19...

Apr 30, 2018

Grant-Stuart wins UCI C1 Para-Cycling event in Canada

Grant-Stuart wins UCI C1 Para-Cycling event in...

Apr 30, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]