Construction worker gunned down at home

– men in ‘hoodies’ fled on bicycle

A 29-year-old construction worker was gunned down at around 23:15 hrs on Saturday at his Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, allegedly by two men in ‘hoodies’ who fled the scene on bicycles.

Daniel Nandlall of Lot 21 Lalchan Street, Better Hope, was shot in the lower back shortly after a relative heard him conversing with someone. He succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Nandlall’s cousin, Alisha Douglas, said she along with Nandlall and some other family members were sitting outside conversing at around 23:15 hrs.

She added that it then began to rain, so she went inside.

A few minutes later, the woman said that she heard Nandlall speaking with someone.

While she did not hear what the person was saying, she heard Nandlall say:

“Come back tomorrow, the man ain’t deh home.” She added that she then heard a loud explosion. On looking outside, she saw her cousin lying on the floor with blood gushing from his lower back.

The woman said that she and other family members started shouting “thief thief.”

The woman said that she assisted another family member in lifting the wounded man in a taxi, which took him to a private hospital.

However, due to financial constraints, they were forced to transfer him to the GPHC, where he succumbed after undergoing emergency surgery.

While no motive was given for the killing, family members said that neighbours claimed to that two hooded men on a bicycle fled the scene.

Nandlall’s body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.