Cane harvester dead, two injured in C’tyne crash

– victims were reportedly returning from birthday party

A 48-year-old cane harvester returning from a friend’s birthday party was killed and two others injured, after the car they were in slammed into a utility pole early yesterday morning on the Cromarty Village, Corentyne, Berbice Public Road.

Dead is 48-year-old Adrian Downer of Lot 79 Fyrish Village, Corentyne Berbice, while the names of the other occupants are yet to be confirmed. Downer was employed at the Albion Estate.

Eyewitnesses said that the driver of the car, PRR 8753, was travelling at a fast rate when he lost control and slammed into a utility pole, splitting it and causing an immediate power outage in the area.

Residents rushed to the scene and pulled the motionless Downer from the wreckage.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Port Mourant Hospital.



The driver, who received minor injuries, was placed in police custody, while the other two passengers were transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital with serious injuries.

A police source has since confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was over the legal limit of alcohol consumption.

Downer’s wife recounted that her husband left their home at Fyrish on Saturday night and informed her that he was heading to a birthday celebration.

She left for work shortly after.

According to her, at around 1:30 hrs yesterday, she received a call informing her that her husband was involved in an accident and that she should visit the Port Mourant Hospital.

She exclaimed that when she arrived, she saw her husband’s lifeless body in the back of a police van.