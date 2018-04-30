Byderabo Centre keeping reading alive

Councillor Hazel Allicock, along with the Bartica Mayor and Town Council, is calling on local stakeholders to collaborate with the municipality on an initiative aimed at ensuring the gift of reading is kept alive in Region Seven.

Allicock told the Department of Public Information that the Byderabo Multipurpose Centre was rehabilitated by the Town Council and provided with books, along with other teaching tools and materials and sports equipment. An education and sports programme was then designed to cater for the youths in the community and surrounding areas.

Allicock said that thanks to volunteers, there has been an ongoing reading session managed at the centre.

This initiative between the parents and councillors has seen an improvement in the vocabulary and reading skills of thoseparticipating children.

However, the councillor is appealing to the necessary stakeholders to support the centre. According to Allicock, the reading programme is in need of more books and volunteers, to accommodate the flow of youths who utilise the services of the centre.

The centre was commissioned by the Bartica Interim Management Committee (IMC) under the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) in 2014.

It is also equipped with a computer laboratory, a library, an indoor gaming facility, and a small volleyball court.

There have also been sewing, embroidery and other handicraft programmes conducted by women groups at the facility.