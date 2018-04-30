Bicycles are now a traffic hazard

Dear Editor,

Our pedestrians and motorists get on the road ways on a daily basis, with the majority intentions of using them safe, but if one is to do a day and night survey, the results would be that many pedal bicycles are not fit— no brakes, bells, headlamps or rear lamps, defective pedals and a hazard is handlebar towing.

The above subject is a very dangerous one and certainly, this would urge the Commissioner of Police (ag) to summon a urgent meeting with his superiors, to deal with the pedal bicycles. A countrywide campaign must be carried out, not only for a few days or nights, but continuously.

‘’ Law and order must be maintained on our roads. ‘’

With Best Regards,

Parmanand Ram