Archery Guyana’s Inaugural Level 1 Coaching Course starts on a promising note

Latest update April 30th, 2018 12:56 AM
Yesterday marked a memorable day for Archery Guyana and Guyana as a whole when Coach Phillip Graves commenced his 8-day Level 1 Archery Coaching Course at the National Resource Centre, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown. Participants who came out bright and early for the intense start of the Course included members from Archery Guyana and other sports personnel from Regions 1, 3, 8 and 9.
Mr. Phillip Graves opined that it has been great so far and that it has truly a National Coaching Clinic taking into account the diversity of participants and the areas they hail from. He went on to say that thus far, participants understand that what they learn from this course they will take back to the respective regions to further the knowledge of this Olympic sport.
Mr. Phillip Graves is a Certified USA Archery Level 4 Coach, National Training System and Coach Trainer, USA Archery National Judge, USA Archery International Team Staff, Team Manager and/or Coached the US Team that has won over 120 International medals over the past two years. He sits on the USA Archery Nominating and Governance Committee, World Archery Americas Development Committee and his current project: Development of Coach Assessment and Certification procedure for the Americas.
Mr. Graves is a member of the US National Archery Association, (NAA) Member of National Field Archery Association, (NFAA) and has previously been consulted for Archery TV shows and Realty TV Competitions. He is also a past Florida Archery Association (FAA) North Region Vice President, two terms and a Competitive Archer.
Archery Guyana wishes to acknowledge the support thus far for this event from the Honourable Minister Dr. George Norton, Ministry of Social Cohesion, Director of Sport, Mr. Christopher Jones, the National Sports Commission, Mr. Shameer Mohamed, the Management of Ocean Spray Hotel, Mr. Mark Singh, the Management of Carib Foods, Demerara Distillers Limited, Mr. Ramesh Ghir, Infotrans Guyana Inc. and the Guyana Tourism Authority.
Apr 30, 2018Victory Valley Royals steamroll Kobras for third place win There wasn’t an accolade available for the Finals MVP but Bounty Colts’ Stanton Rose would’ve been the clear cut winner for that award...
Apr 30, 2018
Apr 30, 2018
Apr 30, 2018
Apr 30, 2018
Apr 30, 2018
James Comey’s “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership” came into the country for me Saturday afternoon. I completed... more
We are getting ahead of ourselves in the debate over Section 18 of the Cybercrime Bill. It seems that most of those persons... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders For two and half years since Commonwealth Heads of Government met in Malta in 2015, the British Government... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]