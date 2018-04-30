Archery Guyana’s Inaugural Level 1 Coaching Course starts on a promising note

Yesterday marked a memorable day for Archery Guyana and Guyana as a whole when Coach Phillip Graves commenced his 8-day Level 1 Archery Coaching Course at the National Resource Centre, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown. Participants who came out bright and early for the intense start of the Course included members from Archery Guyana and other sports personnel from Regions 1, 3, 8 and 9.

Mr. Phillip Graves opined that it has been great so far and that it has truly a National Coaching Clinic taking into account the diversity of participants and the areas they hail from. He went on to say that thus far, participants understand that what they learn from this course they will take back to the respective regions to further the knowledge of this Olympic sport.

Mr. Phillip Graves is a Certified USA Archery Level 4 Coach, National Training System and Coach Trainer, USA Archery National Judge, USA Archery International Team Staff, Team Manager and/or Coached the US Team that has won over 120 International medals over the past two years. He sits on the USA Archery Nominating and Governance Committee, World Archery Americas Development Committee and his current project: Development of Coach Assessment and Certification procedure for the Americas.

Mr. Graves is a member of the US National Archery Association, (NAA) Member of National Field Archery Association, (NFAA) and has previously been consulted for Archery TV shows and Realty TV Competitions. He is also a past Florida Archery Association (FAA) North Region Vice President, two terms and a Competitive Archer.

Archery Guyana wishes to acknowledge the support thus far for this event from the Honourable Minister Dr. George Norton, Ministry of Social Cohesion, Director of Sport, Mr. Christopher Jones, the National Sports Commission, Mr. Shameer Mohamed, the Management of Ocean Spray Hotel, Mr. Mark Singh, the Management of Carib Foods, Demerara Distillers Limited, Mr. Ramesh Ghir, Infotrans Guyana Inc. and the Guyana Tourism Authority.