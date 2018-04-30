Another glitzy awards ceremony hosted by RHTY&SC, 28 and counting

Kevin Sinclair & Shemaine Campbelle are male and female cricketers of the year

By Franklin Wilson

The St. Francis Training Centre, Rose Hall Town was the venue yesterday for yet another glitzy and well attended Annual Awards Presentation hosted by the leading youth and sports club in Guyana, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS (RHTY&SC).

Getting better with each passing year of their 28-year history, Secretary CEO Hilbert Foster was yesterday joined by a number of VIP’s including CEO of Guyana Water Inc. Dr. Richard Van West Charles, former West Indies Vice Captain and Georgetown Cricket Association President Roger Harper, Regional Chairman Reg #6 David Armogan, Director of Sports Christopher Jones, Commander of Region 6 Assistant Commissioner of Police Lyndon Alves and Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs among other dignitaries.

The feature address was delivered by Dr. Alistair Collins who represented His Excellency President David Granger who was unavoidably absent. President Granger is also Patron of the club.

Dr. Collins in his brief address to the gathering complimented the club members for working as a collective to bring the entity to where it’s at, the leading sports club in Guyana and the Caribbean.

The Head of the President’s Youth Awards Programme complimented Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster for the high level of leadership and commitment given to the club and for being a positive role model to the members.

The Long serving Foster was described as a great son of the soil for his selfless service to the club and by extension, Guyana.

“Foster loves people and has a spirit of honour, his exemplary work is rooted in compassion and love for humanity.” Dr. Collins also noted that sports, is a uniting component of life.

Apart from the marquee awards, headlined by the male and female cricketers of the year, the RHY&SC also recognized the services of a number of persons and entities for their collective efforts which all add up to deliver a better life for the youths and elderly in the Ancient County.

These included the Law Enforcement Awards Scheme where five outstanding Officers were recognised, Tribute to Retired Teachers and the Scotiabank Tribute to Student and Teacher programmes, among others.

The Dolphin Awards, the highest award given out by the club was presented to a number of persons for their contributions which has helped to shape the club into what is has become. Among those being presented with the award yesterday were Mr. Poonai Bihrog, Mr. Bishwa Panday, Dr. Richard Van West Charles, Mr. Anil Beharry, Mr. Haridass Ganesh, Mr. Deonarine Shane, Mr. Anandranauth Gosai, Mr. Sherlock Isaacs and Mr. Roger Harper.

Sponsors, one of the main lifeline of the club, were also recognized for their partnerships with the club and some were given the opportunity to bring brief remarks, among them were, Poonai’s Pharmacy whose representative noted that for a nation to develop, the youths must be taken care of and this is one of the reasons for him contributing to the entity.

Mr. Poonai made a clarion call for the private sector to get on board and support sports and youths. Metro Office and Computer Supplies was the other entity to offer remarks of encouragement to the RHTY&SC members.

Foster, in his reporting that 2017 was another thriving year for the club, highlighted what was accomplished from January 2017 to April 2018. A total of 712 activities/programmes were accomplished by club members under education, charity, sports, community development, youth development, anti-suicide, religious, jobs for youths, health and anti-crime, among others.

Foster stated: “The RHTY&SC simply had a remarkable year and all of us deserve a pat on the back. We may be from a small town but our achievements are unmatched. Of course we had our share of problems and they included the high cost of transportation, GPL bills and cricket gear.

Our main plans for 2018 include obtaining funding for an all weather outdoor practice facility, completing restoration of the Area ‘H’ ground and assisting our promising players with cricket gear.”

A number of persons were singled out for their special support: “They are too many to mention but I would like to specially thank the world’s greatest Patron, His Excellency President David Granger for his great support over the last year and also Regional Chairman David Armogan, Vice Chairman Dennis DeRoop, REO Kim Williams-Stephens and Mayor Vijai Ramoo.

A big, gig thanks to all our official sponsors and donors; our success is yours as well. I wish to reassure you that your funds/donated items were used for the intended purpose and played a great part in making a positive difference.”

Mr. Rajin Ganga of BAKEWELL was also commended for his unbelievable support not only financially but for his words of encouragement.