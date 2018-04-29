Stop being a nation of Samples. ..President Granger exhorts Lindeners

President David Granger at the opening of the eight edition of the Linden exhibition and Trade fair hosted by the Linden Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Development ,exhorted Guyanese to stop being a nation of samples and to start looking for markets on a grand scale and to produce to cater to those markets.

The President alluded to persons that produce various items, and show their samples around, but when asked to fulfill orders in the thousands cannot, because they do not produce more than half a dozen or so.

“This exhibition is important to me. This area the size of Kuwait is where I see development taking place.”

The President urged that every Region should have a strong Chamber of Commerce and that there should be high standards of manufacturing, packaging and marketing.

“This exhibition must be innovative; it must set those high standards if you want to market your produce in the supermarkets of Guyana and further afield.

“This exhibition must become a beacon for commerce and also manufacturing industrialization.”

“You must leverage your status as a Capital Town … You must leverage your status as being central in the navel of Guyana..You must leverage your human and natural resources ….your social capital to bring prosperity to this Region. This is a start…but it is only a start.”

The President pointed out that the event presented an opportunity to attract investment, to be innovative and to get out of the mindset of mining and producing raw materials only. He added that it is an opportunity for innovation so “we become manufacturers.”

The President said that Linden has continued to work, so it has the capability to advance by leaps and bounds through the employment of its human resources and by exploiting its agricultural and natural resources.

Lyndon Younge, Vice President of the Linden Chamber of Commerce and Development and coordinator of the Trade Fair exhorted Lindeners to use innovation to increase productivity for economic progress .

“I always hear messages and statements of Linden having much potential which is a fact, but turn your potential energy into kinetic energy and set the stage for economic development.”.

The Linden Exposition and Trade Fair 2018 which commenced yesterday will run until April 29 and is being held under the theme “Exploring Opportunities, Empowering Businesses in a Clean Green 2018”.Approximately eighty businesses, both large and small scale are exhibiting their products.