Sentinel Security renews sponsorship of RHTY&SC Gregory Gaskin Sports Award

Sentinel Security Service for the 5th consecutive year would be sponsoring the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Award. The Company handed over the sponsorship cheque of $100,000 to the Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster at a simple presentation ceremony at its Lamaha Street, Georgetown Head Office on Thursday last. Chief Executive Officer of Sentinel Security Noreen Gaskin is the widow of the late Gregory Gaskin, who was the CEO of Cops Security Service and a strong supporter of using sports as an avenue to assist youths.

Secretary/CEO of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, Hilbert Foster, stated that the Gregory Gaskin Memorial Berbice Sports Award is the Top Sports Award in the Ancient County and would honour the top performers in Regions 5 and 6 during the year 2017. The Awards would be hosted in late July and sports organisations have until the end of June to submit written recommendations to the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club. The Awards to be shared out are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, Sports Personality of the Year and Lifetime Achievement and Sports Organisation of the Year.

A Special Committee headed by veteran Television News Editor, Gregory Rambarran would review the applications and would select the 2018 Awardees. Foster, stated that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club strongly believes that outstanding Berbicians should be recognised and honoured as it is important that youths know which positive role models to emulate. The Club, he stated holds a total of twelve award ceremony annually with the main objectives of honouring those who make positive contributions to the development of Guyana.

The Club Secretary/CEO, who is also the President of the Berbice Cricket Board, hailed the support of Sentinel Security and its CEO Noreen Gaskin for their continued co-operation and confidence in Guyana’s leading youth organisation. He announced that each of the awardees would receive a trophy, Medal, Framed Certificate of Excellence and a collection of special prizes. Mrs. Gaskin, in brief remarks stated that she was very proud to be associated with the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, an organisation she described as very progressive. Her late husband, was a strong believer in the power of Sports and as such, the Gregory Gaskin Memorial Sports Award was a fitting Tribute to him. Sentinel Security Services Ltd also donated two bicycles towards the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club 28th Annual Award Ceremony.