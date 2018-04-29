Latest update April 29th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sentinel Security renews sponsorship of RHTY&SC Gregory Gaskin Sports Award

Apr 29, 2018 Sports 0

RHTYSC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster (right) receives donation from Sentinel Operation Manager Frederick Browne.

Sentinel Security Service for the 5th consecutive year would be sponsoring the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Award. The Company handed over the sponsorship cheque of $100,000 to the Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster at a simple presentation ceremony at its Lamaha Street, Georgetown Head Office on Thursday last. Chief Executive Officer of Sentinel Security Noreen Gaskin is the widow of the late Gregory Gaskin, who was the CEO of Cops Security Service and a strong supporter of using sports as an avenue to assist youths.
Secretary/CEO of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, Hilbert Foster, stated that the Gregory Gaskin Memorial Berbice Sports Award is the Top Sports Award in the Ancient County and would honour the top performers in Regions 5 and 6 during the year 2017. The Awards would be hosted in late July and sports organisations have until the end of June to submit written recommendations to the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club. The Awards to be shared out are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, Sports Personality of the Year and Lifetime Achievement and Sports Organisation of the Year.
A Special Committee headed by veteran Television News Editor, Gregory Rambarran would review the applications and would select the 2018 Awardees. Foster, stated that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club strongly believes that outstanding Berbicians should be recognised and honoured as it is important that youths know which positive role models to emulate. The Club, he stated holds a total of twelve award ceremony annually with the main objectives of honouring those who make positive contributions to the development of Guyana.
The Club Secretary/CEO, who is also the President of the Berbice Cricket Board, hailed the support of Sentinel Security and its CEO Noreen Gaskin for their continued co-operation and confidence in Guyana’s leading youth organisation. He announced that each of the awardees would receive a trophy, Medal, Framed Certificate of Excellence and a collection of special prizes. Mrs. Gaskin, in brief remarks stated that she was very proud to be associated with the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, an organisation she described as very progressive. Her late husband, was a strong believer in the power of Sports and as such, the Gregory Gaskin Memorial Sports Award was a fitting Tribute to him. Sentinel Security Services Ltd also donated two bicycles towards the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club 28th Annual Award Ceremony.

More in this category

Sports

Caribs tackle Falcons heavy with 22-0 win in Bounty Farm 15s Season opener

Caribs tackle Falcons heavy with 22-0 win in Bounty Farm 15s Season...

Apr 29, 2018

The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) kicked off the 2018 season of the Bounty Farm 15s with a very physical encounter between Yamaha Caribs and the developing Police Falcons unit, yesterday at the...
Read More
GAPLF, athletes and friends show appreciation to Fitness Express

GAPLF, athletes and friends show appreciation to...

Apr 29, 2018

Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice punches off next weekend at the Gymnasium

Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice...

Apr 29, 2018

GSCL Inc./ Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise, Elegance Jewellery Softball Competitions… Enforcers trounce Aditya XI in opener as action shifts to Albion today

GSCL Inc./ Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise,...

Apr 29, 2018

Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19 Cricket … Final postponed to today due to rain

Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19 Cricket...

Apr 29, 2018

All set for Corriverton Jets Volleyball Club day of sports and Fund day on Labour Day

All set for Corriverton Jets Volleyball Club day...

Apr 29, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]