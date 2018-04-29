Region 4 RDC, business community team for REO Inter Secondary School Cricket -16 teams slated to compete

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Region Four has joined forces with a number of persons within the private sector to launch an inter secondary school cricket competition. The competition dubbed the RDC/Lloyd W.P. Britton, REO Inter Secondary School Cricket Competition, is expected to bowl off on May 14 with the finals slated for May 24.

The partnership which was originally forged between the RDC through its REO, Pauline Lucas and businessman Lloyd W.P. Britton seeks at providing an avenue for the youths within Region Four to have a number of opportunities geared at developing and promoting their sporting and cultural talent, thus aiding in the reduction of a number of social ills.

Britton said that the competition was a long-time dream for him and he recently forged ahead by discussing with the REO about forming a partnership. “I must say that I was very excited by the REO’s readiness and willingness to have the competition played among the secondary schools within her region. This is certainly a testimony of a REO who is genuinely interested in holistic development of her region,” Britton said.

He said that while he cannot sponsor the entire competition he is very pleased to have learnt that a number of other businessmen have pledged to assist with this and other competitions. “The idea is to create a number of opportunities so that our young people can be meaningfully engaged thus channelling their energies through a medium that can help them, so cricket, athletics, football, table tennis and a number of other sports careering for both male and female would be executed over time,” the businessman said.

He expressed the view that other agencies, businesses and individuals would recognise that they should invest in the communities that they live, work and or do business in dubbing it a perfect platform to create holistic growth and development while directly reducing social ills plaguing our society.

Regional Executive Officer (REO), Pauline Lucas was in high praise for Mr Britton’s support and the partnership, noting that it has played a pivotal role in making the 40 over a side cricket competition that was a mere idea a few weeks ago a reality. “What had made me very happy is to see that we still have people within our region who are genuinely committed to youth development and is prepared to lend whatever support is required in making these initiatives a reality,” an elated REO said.

She pointed out that the Department of Education has already given the green light for the staging of the competition, noting that the competition is being executed by a number of stakeholders, thus ensuring its success. She went on to state that recognising that the safety and well-being of all players is critically important she has also sought the assistance and support of the health department in playing an important role in the execution of the competition. “Everybody will play their role and while the Education Department has given us the green light and is urging the schools to actively participate, we have the Health department under our active RHO who will ensure that the safety and health of those competing in the competition remains a number one priority as the medical team would be deployed to the various venues during the competition,” she stressed.

REO Lucas disclosed that the competition, while being an inaugural one, is expected to be an annual feature during the independence period. She said that trophies will be up for grabs with the winning school walking away with the REO Trophy.

The competition, which will be run on a knock out basis, will see 16 teams starting. It was disclosed that the Guyana Cricket Board has given their support to the staging of the competition. Further, it was revealed that the rules of the competition has been sought and given by the GCB, while the National Sports Commission under its Director of Sports, Christopher Jones has committed towards providing some of the gears that is expected to be used during its staging. The official launching of the RDC/Lloyd W.P. Britton REO Inter Secondary School Cricket Competition is expected to be done shortly as matches will commence on May 14.