Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19 Cricket … Final postponed to today due to rain

Latest update April 29th, 2018 12:59 AM
Due the overnight and heavy morning rain on the East Coast of Demerara, yesterday’s Final of the Hand-in-Hand 50-overs U-19 Inter-County cricket tournament has been pushed back to today due to the unplayable conditions at the Lusignan ground.
Three-day Champions Berbice were set to oppose last year’s 50 overs finalists the National U-17’s in yesterday’s final after finishing second in the preliminary rounds, while Berbice won all three of their games and are favoured to the win the double.
The GCB, players and the supporters would keep their fingers crossed for no more rain this morning to facilitate a match which can reduced at a minimum of 20 overs per side.
If today’s game is again washed out then the teams will be declared joint Champions.
Today’s Final is scheduled to commence at 09:30hrs hrs and admission is free.
Apr 29, 2018The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) kicked off the 2018 season of the Bounty Farm 15s with a very physical encounter between Yamaha Caribs and the developing Police Falcons unit, yesterday at the...
Apr 29, 2018
Apr 29, 2018
Apr 29, 2018
Apr 29, 2018
Apr 29, 2018
I don’t know if you’ve heard of the name Dr. Mark Kirton, but we were contemporary students at UG in the mid-seventies.... more
There were these two girls from the village. They were close friends. They were like two peas in a pod. When you saw one,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders For two and half years since Commonwealth Heads of Government met in Malta in 2015, the British Government... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]