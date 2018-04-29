Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19 Cricket … Final postponed to today due to rain

Due the overnight and heavy morning rain on the East Coast of Demerara, yesterday’s Final of the Hand-in-Hand 50-overs U-19 Inter-County cricket tournament has been pushed back to today due to the unplayable conditions at the Lusignan ground.

Three-day Champions Berbice were set to oppose last year’s 50 overs finalists the National U-17’s in yesterday’s final after finishing second in the preliminary rounds, while Berbice won all three of their games and are favoured to the win the double.

The GCB, players and the supporters would keep their fingers crossed for no more rain this morning to facilitate a match which can reduced at a minimum of 20 overs per side.

If today’s game is again washed out then the teams will be declared joint Champions.

Today’s Final is scheduled to commence at 09:30hrs hrs and admission is free.