Guyanese women go through an extreme phase of domestic violence

Guyana is currently going through a period of serious crisis as it pertains to the prevalence of domestic violence. Women are now being more than just mere victims of abuse.

The matter has been appealed to the government to formulate action plans to curb this nationwide dilemma.

It has been noted that women are being subsequently murdered by their intimate partners. Most of the victims of this crime are those who have been facing a relationship filled with violence that has escalated over a period of time.

Within two months, there have been four murders that featured women being killed by their lovers. Two of these cases led the men to take their lives by means of poisoning.

Two men critically injured their spouses. The frequency and levels to which these situations have been occurring are unprecedented. They have given rise to a fear among Guyanese women.

Former Health Minister, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, recently called on the current government to declare a national emergency to confront this obnoxious phenomenon.

Violence against women is becoming the main news of the daily newspapers and is trending on social media. The levels to which the situation has risen has become startling and troubling.

The figures as it relates to domestic violence have seen a rapid elevation to over 40% in the past decade.

The silence cannot be underestimated any longer. Guyana needs to speak up, as this is said to affect Guyana’s development, said one advocate.