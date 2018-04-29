Latest update April 29th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyanese women go through an extreme phase of domestic violence

Apr 29, 2018 News 0

Guyana is currently going through a period of serious crisis as it pertains to the prevalence of domestic violence. Women are now being more than just mere victims of abuse.
The matter has been appealed to the government to formulate action plans to curb this nationwide dilemma.
It has been noted that women are being subsequently murdered by their intimate partners. Most of the victims of this crime are those who have been facing a relationship filled with violence that has escalated over a period of time.
Within two months, there have been four murders that featured women being killed by their lovers. Two of these cases led the men to take their lives by means of poisoning.
Two men critically injured their spouses. The frequency and levels to which these situations have been occurring are unprecedented. They have given rise to a fear among Guyanese women.
Former Health Minister, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, recently called on the current government to declare a national emergency to confront this obnoxious phenomenon.
Violence against women is becoming the main news of the daily newspapers and is trending on social media. The levels to which the situation has risen has become startling and troubling.
The figures as it relates to domestic violence have seen a rapid elevation to over 40% in the past decade.
The silence cannot be underestimated any longer. Guyana needs to speak up, as this is said to affect Guyana’s development, said one advocate.

More in this category

Sports

Caribs tackle Falcons heavy with 22-0 win in Bounty Farm 15s Season opener

Caribs tackle Falcons heavy with 22-0 win in Bounty Farm 15s Season...

Apr 29, 2018

The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) kicked off the 2018 season of the Bounty Farm 15s with a very physical encounter between Yamaha Caribs and the developing Police Falcons unit, yesterday at the...
Read More
GAPLF, athletes and friends show appreciation to Fitness Express

GAPLF, athletes and friends show appreciation to...

Apr 29, 2018

Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice punches off next weekend at the Gymnasium

Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice...

Apr 29, 2018

GSCL Inc./ Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise, Elegance Jewellery Softball Competitions… Enforcers trounce Aditya XI in opener as action shifts to Albion today

GSCL Inc./ Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise,...

Apr 29, 2018

Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19 Cricket … Final postponed to today due to rain

Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19 Cricket...

Apr 29, 2018

All set for Corriverton Jets Volleyball Club day of sports and Fund day on Labour Day

All set for Corriverton Jets Volleyball Club day...

Apr 29, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]