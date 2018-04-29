GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL recommences… Parika Salem trash Vergenoegen to win East Bank Essequibo Zone Finals

Latest update April 29th, 2018 12:59 AM
The 2017/2018 Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sports Commission/National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL) continued with the East Bank Essequibo Zone Finals which was played between Parika Salem and Vergenoegen on Friday last.
The match, which was played at the Tuschen ground on the East Bank of Essequibo, witnessed Vergenoegen winning the toss, and electing to bowl. However, Parika Salem made good use of the apparent favorable batting track by amassing 229 for 8 off their allotted 30 overs. All-rounder Travis Christian stroked an unbeaten 89, while All-rounder Wazim Mohamed 61. Bowling Vergenoegen, Avinash Persaud took 3 for 42.
In reply, Vergenoegen could only manage to make a meagre 60 off 13.3 of their allotted 30 overs. Amos Baird made 18 and was the only Vergenoegen batsman to demonstrate some level of resistance with the bat. Off spinner Wazim Mohamed grabbed 7 for 16 from 6 overs, inclusive of a maiden in which he got the distinct honour of taking a helmet-trick. Fast bowler Travis Christian took 2 for 22 from 6 overs. Parika Salem won by 169 runs.
Tomorrow, Parika Salem will meet Leguan Secondary at the Tuschen Ground, while Chase Academy will compete with Christ Church at the GNIC ground to determine the North Georgetown Zone champions. Both matches will commence from 10:00 hours.
