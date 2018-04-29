Latest update April 29th, 2018 12:59 AM

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL competition… North Georgetown wins Zone Final

Apr 29, 2018 Sports 0

Shivanad Gossain

Michael Pooran

The 2017/2018 Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sports Commission/National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL) continued with the East Georgetown Zone Finals.
The match was played at the Everest cricket ground, on Friday last and saw North Georgetown winning the toss. Mae’s Secondary having been asked to take first strike could only post 74 in 23.3 overs of their allotted 30 overs. Ushandra Balgobin top scored with 35 and was the only batsman to get to double figure. Michael Pooran was the most destructive bowler for North Georgetown Secondary, grabbing 4 for 12 from 5.3 overs, while Trevor Rovan and Marvin Permaul picked up 2 for 9 and 2 for 6 respectively.
In reply, North Georgetown raced to 75 for 2 from 10.5 overs. Shivanad Gossain top scored with 41. Ushardeva Balgobin picked up the two wickets to fall, for 24 runs. North Georgetown won by 8 wickets.

