GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL competition… North Georgetown wins Zone Final

Latest update April 29th, 2018 12:59 AM
The 2017/2018 Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sports Commission/National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL) continued with the East Georgetown Zone Finals.
The match was played at the Everest cricket ground, on Friday last and saw North Georgetown winning the toss. Mae’s Secondary having been asked to take first strike could only post 74 in 23.3 overs of their allotted 30 overs. Ushandra Balgobin top scored with 35 and was the only batsman to get to double figure. Michael Pooran was the most destructive bowler for North Georgetown Secondary, grabbing 4 for 12 from 5.3 overs, while Trevor Rovan and Marvin Permaul picked up 2 for 9 and 2 for 6 respectively.
In reply, North Georgetown raced to 75 for 2 from 10.5 overs. Shivanad Gossain top scored with 41. Ushardeva Balgobin picked up the two wickets to fall, for 24 runs. North Georgetown won by 8 wickets.
Apr 29, 2018The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) kicked off the 2018 season of the Bounty Farm 15s with a very physical encounter between Yamaha Caribs and the developing Police Falcons unit, yesterday at the...
Apr 29, 2018
Apr 29, 2018
Apr 29, 2018
Apr 29, 2018
Apr 29, 2018
I don’t know if you’ve heard of the name Dr. Mark Kirton, but we were contemporary students at UG in the mid-seventies.... more
There were these two girls from the village. They were close friends. They were like two peas in a pod. When you saw one,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders For two and half years since Commonwealth Heads of Government met in Malta in 2015, the British Government... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]