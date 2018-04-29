GAPLF, athletes and friends show appreciation to Fitness Express

Members of the powerlifting fraternity were yesterday joined by colleagues from bodybuilding and other sports when they Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) led a recognition visit to long time sponsors and partner, Fitness Express, located at John and Sheriff Streets, Campbellville.

Federation executive committee member, David Gomes in an invited comment, informed that the activity was put on to simply show gratitude to an entity which has unflinchingly been supportive of powerlifting, bodybuilding, weightlifting and many other sports ever since they came into existence….

Gomes believes that recognition towards entities such as Fitness Express is vitally important and athletes as well as administrators must also be at the ready to show gratitude. He {Gomes} noted that Jamie McDonald and his business is a blessing to sports in Guyana and must be recognised for their continuous commitment.

GAPLG Secretary Andrea Smith was also in high praise for McDonald and his entity’s partnership with the federation over the years.

”He has done a lot over the years not only for our sport but for bodybuilding and cross fit among others. The aim was to get persons to come out, mingle and to encourage persons to come in and support Fitness Express. I think it was successful; persons interacted with each other whilst there.”

Short videos of local and international competitions were also shown during yesterday’s activity. Next up for the federation would be the Intermediate and Masters Championships on Mother’s Day, May 13th.

”The reason why we feel comfortable holing it then is because some of the females that are actually competing are mothers, so we wanted to put that spin on it. We also have two outreaches lined up with UG, the dates are to be finalised.”

Coaches and lifters would be part of the outreach for the purpose of answering questions and doing exhibition lifts. The federation would also be bringing off another fund raising activity geared towards raising funds for the Caribbean and NAPF Championships set for July/August 2018 in Mexico.

McDonald expressed sincere gratitude to the GAPLF, athletes and fans that were part of the day of appreciation yesterday. He said that it was his company’s pleasure to be of assistance to all who they have assisted, noting that it is a commitment that himself and family made to help local athletes.

”This is something that we are committed to, I have seen the sport of powerlifting really take off over the years, Guyana has been very dominant in the Caribbean and even at the Pan American levels. Our bodybuilders too, have been holding their-own overseas and we at Fitness Express are proud to be a part of this success.

We will continue to play our part in our athlete’s quest to be the best not only locally, but on the international stage as well. Our support transcends the weights sports and we are proud of being able to give back to the people as they continue to support us here at Fitness Express.” (Franklin Wilson)