Five Ministers deh like de smart fly

Apr 29, 2018

Dem have plenty strange things happening in de world every second and most of it coming out of Guyana.
For example, some of our leaders seh people, especially politicians, come from monkeys. Dem boys seh if people evolve from monkey, why dem still got monkeys around.
That is not de only thing that strange. Even de language strange. If de opposite of pro is con then de opposite of progress is congress.
In Guyana everybody know congress is a political word. Dem politicians know it good. That is wheh dem does vote to elect, re-elect and select de people who dem want to lead dem.
Sometimes dem does select a lot of con men. Nuff of dem conmen was conning people since dem was going to school. Dem boys hear some of dem now in de govt get ketch since dem was going to school. Dem try to con de principal not to write de exam because dem didn’t study.
Greenidge was de one who come up wid de idea. He shaat but he think he got more brains that anybody else.
He, Trotman, Jordan, Harmon, and Gaskin decide to dirty dem skin using grease then dem go to see de principal.
“Sir, we sorry. We couldn’t mek it fuh de exams because we attended a friend’s funeral and on our way back de car bruck down.
“We become dirty trying to fix it but couldn’t fix it as you can see.”
De principal seh he understand and he give dem two days to prepare.
After de two days dem come back to de school well prepared fuh de exam because dem really study hard.
De principal put dem in five separate rooms and he give dem a paper wid only four questions.
1. Who died?—25 marks
2. Which church was de funeral service held?—25 marks.
3. What type, colour and make of de car that break down?—25 marks
4. Where exactly de car break down?—25 marks.
Your answers must all be de same!!
They are all in de exam rooms as we speak. This is why Guyana get such a deal wid ExxonMobil. Dem couldn’t go anywhere to sign de contract.
Talk half and pray fuh Soulja Bai.

