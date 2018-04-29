Five Ministers deh like de smart fly

Latest update April 29th, 2018 12:59 AM
Apr 29, 2018 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem have plenty strange things happening in de world every second and most of it coming out of Guyana.
For example, some of our leaders seh people, especially politicians, come from monkeys. Dem boys seh if people evolve from monkey, why dem still got monkeys around.
That is not de only thing that strange. Even de language strange. If de opposite of pro is con then de opposite of progress is congress.
In Guyana everybody know congress is a political word. Dem politicians know it good. That is wheh dem does vote to elect, re-elect and select de people who dem want to lead dem.
Sometimes dem does select a lot of con men. Nuff of dem conmen was conning people since dem was going to school. Dem boys hear some of dem now in de govt get ketch since dem was going to school. Dem try to con de principal not to write de exam because dem didn’t study.
Greenidge was de one who come up wid de idea. He shaat but he think he got more brains that anybody else.
He, Trotman, Jordan, Harmon, and Gaskin decide to dirty dem skin using grease then dem go to see de principal.
“Sir, we sorry. We couldn’t mek it fuh de exams because we attended a friend’s funeral and on our way back de car bruck down.
“We become dirty trying to fix it but couldn’t fix it as you can see.”
De principal seh he understand and he give dem two days to prepare.
After de two days dem come back to de school well prepared fuh de exam because dem really study hard.
De principal put dem in five separate rooms and he give dem a paper wid only four questions.
1. Who died?—25 marks
2. Which church was de funeral service held?—25 marks.
3. What type, colour and make of de car that break down?—25 marks
4. Where exactly de car break down?—25 marks.
Your answers must all be de same!!
They are all in de exam rooms as we speak. This is why Guyana get such a deal wid ExxonMobil. Dem couldn’t go anywhere to sign de contract.
Talk half and pray fuh Soulja Bai.
Apr 29, 2018The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) kicked off the 2018 season of the Bounty Farm 15s with a very physical encounter between Yamaha Caribs and the developing Police Falcons unit, yesterday at the...
Apr 29, 2018
Apr 29, 2018
Apr 29, 2018
Apr 29, 2018
Apr 29, 2018
I don’t know if you’ve heard of the name Dr. Mark Kirton, but we were contemporary students at UG in the mid-seventies.... more
There were these two girls from the village. They were close friends. They were like two peas in a pod. When you saw one,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders For two and half years since Commonwealth Heads of Government met in Malta in 2015, the British Government... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]