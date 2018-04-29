Latest update April 29th, 2018 12:59 AM

Close to $2million in cash prizes for Pre-Independence horserace meet

Apr 29, 2018 Sports

Fans of the ‘Sport of Kings’ are getting ready for next month’s Pre-Independence horserace meet at the Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club (KMTC), Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice which will see almost $2million in cash prizes up for grabs.
The feature race of the seven-race card, which is slated for Sunday, May 20th, will be the H Class and lower, which will carry the top purse of $240,000, while the 2nd place will receive $120,000, third $60,000 and fourth $30,000.
The other races include the L class-non earners of $50,000 from January 2017 that will see the winner cash in on $100,000, the K class and lower will have a $140,000 first place prize, the two-year-old trial $100,000, L class non-winner $120,000, J 1 and lower $160,000 and the L Class Open $130,000. Prizes will be awarded from first to fourth in each category.
All races at the KMTC will be run under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority and entries will be closed on Sunday, May 15th, one week prior to race day.
Horses can be entered through Ivan Dipnarine (331-0316), Justice Kennard (623-7609, 225-4818), Fazal Habibulla (657-7010), Dennis DeRoop (640-6396) and or Campton Sancho (602-1567).

