Caribs tackle Falcons heavy with 22-0 win in Bounty Farm 15s Season opener

The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) kicked off the 2018 season of the Bounty Farm 15s with a very physical encounter between Yamaha Caribs and the developing Police Falcons unit, yesterday at the National Park rugby pitch.

Overcast conditions, intermittent rainfall and the guts of a young Falcons team were the ingredients of an entertaining scrum fest. Although Falcons failed to get on the score sheet, the policemen came close on many attempts but the experience of Caribs were good enough for them to snuff out any threat during the 40-minute game that they dominated throughout.

Caribs surged ahead early in the first half after they made good use of an infraction on Falcons and scored a penalty try to go 7 points clear. Claudius Butts, Akeem Fraser and Kevon David all followed the initial penalty try with a try of their own. None of the tries scored in the match were converted and the damp outfield took its toll on the fitness of the 30 players on the pitch along with the three referees officiating the match.

Despite being out-maneuvered and overpowered by Caribs, Falcons fought valiantly throughout the match and stood up after every spear and tackle which encouraged the scattered few spectators (which included several National Rugby players) who braved the inclement weather, to cheer them on despite the eventual 22-0 loss.

The Bounty Farm 15s tournament continues this afternoon at 16:30hrs with one match, Pepsi Hornets versus Panthers. (Calvin Chapman)