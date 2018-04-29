Latest update April 29th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Caribs tackle Falcons heavy with 22-0 win in Bounty Farm 15s Season opener

Apr 29, 2018 Sports 0

Police Falcons (left) were first to the ball during this line up in the Bounty Farm 15s match which they lost 22-0 to Yamaha Caribs yesterday at the National Park rugby pitch.

The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) kicked off the 2018 season of the Bounty Farm 15s with a very physical encounter between Yamaha Caribs and the developing Police Falcons unit, yesterday at the National Park rugby pitch.
Overcast conditions, intermittent rainfall and the guts of a young Falcons team were the ingredients of an entertaining scrum fest. Although Falcons failed to get on the score sheet, the policemen came close on many attempts but the experience of Caribs were good enough for them to snuff out any threat during the 40-minute game that they dominated throughout.
Caribs surged ahead early in the first half after they made good use of an infraction on Falcons and scored a penalty try to go 7 points clear. Claudius Butts, Akeem Fraser and Kevon David all followed the initial penalty try with a try of their own. None of the tries scored in the match were converted and the damp outfield took its toll on the fitness of the 30 players on the pitch along with the three referees officiating the match.
Despite being out-maneuvered and overpowered by Caribs, Falcons fought valiantly throughout the match and stood up after every spear and tackle which encouraged the scattered few spectators (which included several National Rugby players) who braved the inclement weather, to cheer them on despite the eventual 22-0 loss.
The Bounty Farm 15s tournament continues this afternoon at 16:30hrs with one match, Pepsi Hornets versus Panthers. (Calvin Chapman)

Despite being beaten 22-0, Police Falcons (blue) showed great spirit in their loss to Yamaha Caribs.

More in this category

Sports

Caribs tackle Falcons heavy with 22-0 win in Bounty Farm 15s Season opener

Caribs tackle Falcons heavy with 22-0 win in Bounty Farm 15s Season...

Apr 29, 2018

The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) kicked off the 2018 season of the Bounty Farm 15s with a very physical encounter between Yamaha Caribs and the developing Police Falcons unit, yesterday at the...
Read More
GAPLF, athletes and friends show appreciation to Fitness Express

GAPLF, athletes and friends show appreciation to...

Apr 29, 2018

Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice punches off next weekend at the Gymnasium

Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice...

Apr 29, 2018

GSCL Inc./ Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise, Elegance Jewellery Softball Competitions… Enforcers trounce Aditya XI in opener as action shifts to Albion today

GSCL Inc./ Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise,...

Apr 29, 2018

Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19 Cricket … Final postponed to today due to rain

Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19 Cricket...

Apr 29, 2018

All set for Corriverton Jets Volleyball Club day of sports and Fund day on Labour Day

All set for Corriverton Jets Volleyball Club day...

Apr 29, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]