BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Inter Block U17 Soccer Tournament … Ogle Street and Backdam play to exciting 2-2 deadlock

The BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Annual Village Anniversary Celebrations continued with the U17 Inter-Block Soccer, which saw Ogle Street and Backdam kicking their way to 2-2 stalemate.

In what was a highly competitive match, both sides tussled fiercely to bring some sort of respectability to their teams, with exciting young prospect Shamar Kingston of Ogle Street scoring the first goal of the match, just 16 minutes after its commencement. However, it would be the clearly talented and youthful Ian Dooker, who would 3 minutes after bring about the equalizer for Backdam, with a dribble pass two of Ogle Street defenders, to finish with a right foot shot to the far left of goal. With the BV Community Centre ground already filled with an enthusiastic crowd, the two early goals appeared to create an electrifying atmosphere for the rest of the evening, with both teams going at each other in a very passionate manner in their attempts to establish their supremacy.

With the scores remaining 1-1 at half time, much was anticipated from the two rival teams, and it was not long before Ogle Street’s forward Kenaz Decambra would produce an amazing play from the left wing to send a powerful kick inches away from the left of the goalkeeper, who was favouring the right side of his goal. The goal gave Ogle Street a glimpse of victory, but with 23 minutes to go after the 2-1 lead, the final whistle seemed like an eternity away.

Backdam were now under immense pressure, which was evident from the frantic efforts to equalize, it would take the composed and focused Nathaniel Williams to create the 2-2 equalizer in the 81st minute. Scored from approximately the center of the box, Williams’ commanding and precise strike, beat the goalkeeper to hit the upper left corner of the net, and immediately began to pull the curtains, on what can safely be referred to as one of the best matches in the tournament. With the two teams evenly matched in talent, ability and on the day performance, the remaining 9 minutes of the match quickly dwindled, to leave the well satisfied crowd with much to boast and brag, as both sides walked away as winners in the 2-2 result.

The BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Annual Village Anniversary Inter Block Soccer will continue at the BV Community Center Ground today with Sideline U17 opposing Central U17 in the first match of the evening commencing at 1800 hours, while Sideline Seniors will kick it out with Central Seniors in the nightcap.