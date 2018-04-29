All set for Corriverton Jets Volleyball Club day of sports and Fund day on Labour Day

All is set for the grand day of sports and family fun day on Tuesday 1st May (Labour Day) organised by the Corriverton Jets Volleyball Club of Corriverton Upper Corentyne.

The activity which is expected to get underway at 09:00 hrs will be held at the Skeldon Community Center.

A number of games will be played including Volleyball, cricket, football and a number of novelty events for the entire family.

All the top volleyball clubs in Berbice, stretching from Siparuta and Orealla up the Corentyne River, Crabwood Creek, New Amsterdam and West Berbice are slated to participate.

A number of cricket and football teams including those from the Corentyne river areas have also indicated their interest in participating.

The Corriverton Jets Volleyball Club is one of the top and most consistent volleyball clubs in Berbice and participates in almost all of the activities organised by the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA).

Trophies, medals and cash incentives will be up for grabs.

The club, which was officially formed in 2015, will be using funds garnered from the day’s activity to assist it with some its activities during the year.

The coordinator is Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) official Kishan Persaud. Interested teams or persons can still make contact on 614-9571 or 626-6660 for further details.