$352M contract for St. Roses awarded to Courtney Benn

Government has green-lighted a contract of more than $352M for the construction of a new building for St. Roses High School on Church Street, South Cummingsburg.
The contract will be executed by Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited with works expected to start during the August holidays to minimise any disruption of classes.
This was according to Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, on Friday, while announcing that some 57 contracts that had been “noted” by Cabinet on April 16 and April 23. There were 57 contracts that were announced.
The construction contract would follow another one in February for almost $17M, awarded to PD Contracting, for the demolition of the current building.
The building has been deemed unsafe by the school’s management, pushing the Ministry of Education to fast track plans to construct a new building.

