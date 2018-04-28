Vera’s Finally gunning for revenge at Rising Sun tomorrow – Can any horse upset her apple cart?

Battle lines have been drawn and fireworks are expected tomorrow at the Rising Sun Turf Club when the second leg of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee first Triple Crown horseracing championships is staged.

A connection of the Jumbo Jet Stable informed that their champion horse, Vera’s Finally, will be in the feature C Class race, ‘back with blood in her eyes for revenge’. The connections noted that, Just Call me Boss and Princess she’s not will have to run their legs off tomorrow to catch Vera’s Finally. Will they be able is the big question being asked and it will be answered tomorrow at the Rising Sun Turf Club. Fans are expected to be out in their numbers and an exciting and entertaining day of high quality horseracing is promises as the best thoroughbreds in the country will be on show tomorrow.

The track is said to be in excellent shape with the few recent showers making the turf right for speedy performances from the horses.

Trophy Stall and Banks DIH are the major sponsors for the event. Gary Ramdeo of the organisers recently collected several trophies from Mrs. Devi Sunich, wife of Proprietor Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall as part of their contribution to the event. Sunich has been known for many years to be a major contributor to sports and also horseracing and continues this trend.

Over $20million in cash prizes are up for grabs in the event with attractive prizes also available for fans who participate in the grand raffle set to be drawn on the final day of the Triple Crown, May 27th at Port Mourant.

Half million bonus and other prize money is on offer for the winner of the Triple Crown.

The events for tomorrow’s meet will see: the feature C-Class and Lower – $1 million, F class and Lower/E- Class Non-earners/Last Start – $400,000, 3-year-old Guyana Bred – $350,000, H1 and Lower – $300,000, J/K & Lower – $240,000, K Class Non earner last start -$230,000 and L & Lower – $200,0000.

Meanwhile, the final leg on May 27th will have the slightly bigger 1st prizes which are as follows: C-Class and Lower – $1.2 million, F class and Lower/E- Class Non-earners/Last Start – $500,000, 3-year-old Guyana Bred – $400,000, H1 and Lower – $350,000, J/K & Lower – $240,000, K Class Non earner last start -$200,000 and L & Lower – $150,0000.

Lucky patrons will get the chance to be involved in a raffle which offers very attractive prizes with the winner of the main prize driving away with a 2011 Nissan Tida sedan car. The other prizes on offer are a 125 motor cycle, Samsung 40″ Smart TV, 2-samsaung cell phones, a stove, microwave and a Refrigerator.

Any information on the event can be sourced by contacting: Chandu Ramkissoon: 624-9063/608-9063/232-0633; Alan Podmore: 232-9115/ 619-1909 and Nikita Ross: 662-4668.