UG student nabbed with ammo on Suriname ferry

A female University of Guyana student, of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara, was reportedly nabbed on Wednesday with a quantity of ammunition. The young woman was at the time an outgoing passenger on the MV Canawaima, on her way to Suriname.

The 25-year-old was arrested by CANU ranks following a routine check for arms, ammunition and narcotics at Moleson Creek, Corentyne, Berbice. She reportedly had 9mm Luger ammunition in a brown suitcase which she was carrying. When questioned she denied knowledge of the ammunition.

She was subsequently arrested and taken into custody and is expected to be charged shortly. .