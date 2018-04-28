Latest update April 28th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

UG student nabbed with ammo on Suriname ferry

Apr 28, 2018 News 0

A female University of Guyana student, of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara, was reportedly nabbed on Wednesday with a quantity of ammunition. The young woman was at the time an outgoing passenger on the MV Canawaima, on her way to Suriname.
The 25-year-old was arrested by CANU ranks following a routine check for arms, ammunition and narcotics at Moleson Creek, Corentyne, Berbice. She reportedly had 9mm Luger ammunition in a brown suitcase which she was carrying. When questioned she denied knowledge of the ammunition.
She was subsequently arrested and taken into custody and is expected to be charged shortly. .

More in this category

Sports

GABF ‘Road to Mecca V’ at CASH… Dyna’s Ravens versus Bounty Colts in final tonight – Timeka Marshall to provide half-time entertainment

GABF ‘Road to Mecca V’ at CASH… Dyna’s Ravens versus...

Apr 28, 2018

There has been much hype in the basketball fraternity and on social media surrounding the final of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation’s (GABF) National Club Championship; Road to Mecca V, and...
Read More
FIFA Forward Programme Facility… Laying of Artificial Turf to commence shortly – Forde

FIFA Forward Programme Facility… Laying of...

Apr 28, 2018

Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County 50-over final… B’ce face-off with Nat U-17s at Lusignan today

Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County 50-over...

Apr 28, 2018

Vera’s Finally gunning for revenge at Rising Sun tomorrow – Can any horse upset her apple cart?

Vera’s Finally gunning for revenge at Rising...

Apr 28, 2018

Petra Third Annual Futsal Tournament… GFF Requests Replay of Final Match – Lifetime Ban Imposed on Perpetrator Leon Duncan

Petra Third Annual Futsal Tournament… GFF...

Apr 28, 2018

CFU Women’s Challenge Series… Lady Jags held by Suriname yesterday; face T&T tomorrow in final match

CFU Women’s Challenge Series… Lady Jags...

Apr 28, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Time for a living wage

    There are many beautiful young couples who are in love and who wish to settle down. But for most of them it is very expensive... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]