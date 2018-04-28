UG student nabbed with ammo on Suriname ferry

Latest update April 28th, 2018 12:59 AM
A female University of Guyana student, of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara, was reportedly nabbed on Wednesday with a quantity of ammunition. The young woman was at the time an outgoing passenger on the MV Canawaima, on her way to Suriname.
The 25-year-old was arrested by CANU ranks following a routine check for arms, ammunition and narcotics at Moleson Creek, Corentyne, Berbice. She reportedly had 9mm Luger ammunition in a brown suitcase which she was carrying. When questioned she denied knowledge of the ammunition.
She was subsequently arrested and taken into custody and is expected to be charged shortly. .
Apr 28, 2018There has been much hype in the basketball fraternity and on social media surrounding the final of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation’s (GABF) National Club Championship; Road to Mecca V, and...
Apr 28, 2018
Apr 28, 2018
Apr 28, 2018
Apr 28, 2018
Apr 28, 2018
I honestly missed the denial by the Trinidad Government, that it did not forcefully deny repatriated Venezuelan refugee... more
There are many beautiful young couples who are in love and who wish to settle down. But for most of them it is very expensive... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Attending a World Bank meeting on April 16, I was shocked to hear a senior official of the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]