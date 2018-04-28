Six months for stealing weeding machine from station

Latest update April 28th, 2018 12:59 AM
Apr 28, 2018 Court Stories, News 0
A man who admitted to stealing a weeding machine from the compound of Police Headquarters at Eve Leary, was yesterday sentenced to six months imprisonment when he appeared before a City Magistrate.
Bernard Anthony admitted to the charge which alleged that on April 27 at the aforementioned location, he stole one weeding machine valued $180,000 – property of the Guyana Police Force.
Anthony told the court that he normally performed odd jobs around the station and they would normally reward him by giving him food.
He added that on the day in question he was cleaning the kitchen when he saw an old weeding machine at the door and decided to remove it. He said that when he attempted to ride away with the machine, it started to “loose up” and he was caught by an officer.
Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh stated that on the day in question, Anthony was seen by a trainee removing the article. An alarm was then raised and he was arrested. The Magistrate after listening to the prosecutor told Anthony that he should not have removed the article. She then sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment.
