RHTYSC, MS 28th Awards Ceremony… Kevin Sinclair to receive RHTY&SC Prestigious Cricketer or the Year Award – Kevlon Anderson is runner-up

Berbice Under-19 Captain and National Junior Cricketer Kevin Sinclair would be named Cricketer of the Year when Guyana leading youth and sports organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS hosts its 28th Annual Award Ceremony at the St. Francis Training Centre tomorrow. His National Under-19 team mate Kevlon Anderson would receive the runner up award in what would be the biggest sport award programme in Guyana.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that all plans are in place for a highly successful event and noted that the planning committee consisting of himself, Vice President Mark Papannah and Asst Secretary Simon Naidu are working very hard to make the event a success. President David Granger, Patron of the Club would be unable to attend due to pressing National duties but would be sending a representative.

The President has also donated $1M towards assisting the Club to fulfill its list of activities for 2018, especially its Patron Fund. Under the Patron’s Fund, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club assisted less fortunate youths and clubs with financial grants. Vice President Mark Papannah disclosed that the Club would be honouring a total of 60 Club Members, Police Officers, Teachers, Retired Educators and Students, while donations would be shared out to dozens of schools, cricket clubs and also to a young cricketer under the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Dare to Dream Programme.

Meanwhile, the Club on Thursday last received several donations toward the Award Ceremony. Long time sponsor Kings Jewellery World handed over a West Indian Cricket Medallion towards the player who would receive the Benefit Year Award, while VNet Communication contributed a large amount of souvenir school bags for the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Say No/Say Yes Programme.

Other donors included De Sinco Trading, Fitness Express, Dr. Phillip Da Silva, Paul Persaud, Jumbo Jet, Impressions, Gizmos & Gadgets, National Sports Commission, Ricky Deonarine of 4R Bearings and Ansa Mcal. Dr. Barton Scotland, Speaker of the National Assembly donated trophies for the top two awards and a large quantity of medals, Bakewell donated a quantity of souvenir clocks, while Mr. Patrick Sukhlall of Impressions contributed souvenir cups towards the hosting of the biggest ever Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Award Programme.

Foster hailed the co-operation of corporate Guyana and stated that the membership of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club deserves to be honoured as they are the ones who worked tireless to make sure that the Club’s remain its status in Guyana. Among those to be honoured are Shemaine Campbelle, Jeremy Sandia, Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Shabika Gajnabi, Erva Giddings and Mariam Samaroo.