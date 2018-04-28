New President to be elected at Monedderlust FC AGM on May 11

The Monedderlust Football Club (MFC) will on Friday May 11th a new President to lead the club for the next calendar year. The club has been without President following the resignation of Clay Flatts due to work commitments.

The positions that would be up for election are President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Manager and Assistant Secretary/Treasurer. The AGM is set to take place at the #5 Ground, West Coast Berbice from 17:00hrs.