Licence going fuh de right price

Was a time when only Shell, Esso and Texaco use to being and sell fuel. Now-A days every Tom, Dick and Harry, from East to Van West, right down coconut vendors selling fuel these days.

After all is a big money business. Nuff people want to get involve but you got have strings, real paper or de political clout or backings to get in de business.

You need a licence and dem boys did ask Mitta Shaama what is de criteria fuh get a licence. He seh you got to have big fuel storage facility (big tanks), big trucks and big boats.

You got to have big dollars too in you pocket to pay everybody. When dem boys check around to see wheh dem tanks deh as to de licence granted something got to be wrang.

Dem boys find more licence than buried bodies in de La Pentir cemetery.

Dem boys seh is not only fuel licence alone giving away wild west, chicken licence giving away too.

That is another big money business. Everybody got licence again. No wonder de Guyanese chicken farmers can’t compete wid de imported chicken.

De people bringing in de chicken that look bigger, fatter, thicker than de local chicken. Wha Guyanese people don’t know is that de imported chicken is all pumped up wid water and air to mek it look mouth watering.

Dem boys seh as soon as you put it in de pan it get flat like biscuit. All de water dry out and de air evaporate.

This licence thing get so serious that even de police get involve. Dem give out more drivers licence than dem got drivers in Guyana.

Nuff of dem who got licence, if dem see dem own name write as big as St George’s Cathedral dem can’t read it.

De question is ,”How dem get it?” Dem boys seh ask Shaama.

Gun licence is a special story. If you do a count dem got more gun licence than people in Guyana.

This story dates back as far as Gajraj, Laurie Lewis, then Rohee, McDonald, Felix, Greene, Brummel, Seelall and now Ramnarine wid Ramjattan.

Talk half and wonder wha happen to de last licence wha dem give to East and Van West.