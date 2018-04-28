It aims at networking and improving businesses, showcasing latest products and services, and allows the examination of recent market trends and opportunities

Describing Linden as “the gateway to the rest of Guyana,” President David Granger today urged residents to make the town an example of commerce.

He made the call during his address at the Linden Exhibition & Trade Fair 2018, which is part of the Linden Town Week activity and allows the exploration of business opportunities for residents.

President Granger noted that the event illustrates the town’s commitment to internal development…and this exhibition must become a beacon to commerce. Region Ten and Linden particularly is the real gateway to the rest of Guyana. I believe that this trade fair today is an example of the effort that Linden continues to make for employment and to establish a resilient economy in changing times in this region.”

The President continued by highlighting the importance of the expo, consequently urging the town to transform from an area that only produces raw materials to becoming a town that uses its by-products in a creative way.

“It’s an opportunity to attract investment. It’s an opportunity to be innovative and to get out of the mindset of mining and producing raw materials only. This exhibition is an opportunity for innovation so we become manufacturers. Linden has continued to work, so it has the capability to advance by leaps and bounds by employing its human resources and exploiting its agricultural and natural resources.” President Granger said.

Senior Vice President (is something missing) and Coordinator of the event, Lyndon Younge noted the Chamber’s aims to support and embrace the green state initiative until it is fully achieved.

He too urged Lindeners to use their creativity to showcase Linden.

“Linden is the land of many opportunities and we must seek to use our innovative and creative minds to bring out the products which will see us rise. I always hear messages and statements of Linden having much potential which is a fact, but turn your potential energy into kinetic energy and set the stage for economic development”

The Linden Exposition & Trade Fair 2018 will run from April 27th – April 29th, under the theme “Exploring Opportunities, Empowering Businesses in a Clean Green 2018”.

The event, the eighth to be held, is hosted by the Linden Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Development (LCICD) with support from the Linden Mayor and Town Council.

The LCICD currently sits on the board of the Small Business Bureau (SBB), Linden Enterprise Network and a number of the regional committees, in order to support, lobby, and assist the private sector businesses in Region 10.