Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County 50-over final… B’ce face-off with Nat U-17s at Lusignan today

Berbice are favoured to achieve the ‘double’ when they face-off with last year’s finalists, the National U-17s at Lusignan in the final of the third annual Hand-in-Hand 50-over U-19 Inter-County cricket tournament today from 09:30hrs.

Berbice, who dethroned Demerara to lift their first three-day title since 2015, finished on 26.9 points; winnings all three of their games, while the U-17s, who are using this tournament as preparation for the Regional U-17 tournament scheduled for Trinidad in July, ended second with 10.5 points with one win and two washed out matches.

Defending champions Demerara finished on 4.4 points while Essequibo, with one defeat and two washed out games, finished in the cellar on 2.1 points.

This is the second consecutive year the U-17s has upstaged their older counterparts after losing to Demerara in last year’s final.

Berbice qualified for today’s final by beating the U-17s by nine wickets, crushing a dysfunctional Demerara by 118 runs and registering a five-wicket win against Essequibo in the last match at Tuschen. The U-17s got past Essequibo by 71 runs at Everest in their only game.

Today the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) will hope for no rain on the East Coast of Demerara for the grand finale of a tournament which is being used to select the National team for this year’s Regional U-19 competition, set for Barbados in July and to be played with White balls and colored clothes.

This tournament has been marred by the adverse weather, slow pitches and sluggish grounds, poor shot selections and being played with Red balls and white clothes.

Berbice will depend on their openers Alex Algoo and Junior Sinclair who have given their team solid foundations without going on to get big scores.

With Javid Karim, Kevin Sinclair and Kelvon Anderson in their side, Berbice have a strong batting line-up but Algoo and the Sinclair cousins will need to temper the temptation to play aggressive shots off every ball.

Left-arm spinners Keith Simpson and Kelvin Umroa along with off-spinner Kevin Sinclair have utilized spin-friendly tracks and are expected to trouble the batsmen again today on another track which should be low and slow.

Left-arm seamer Karim Javid and Anderson, who has the only five-wicket haul in the 50-over format, should share the new ball.

The U-17s batting will depend heavily on West Indies U-16 Captain Sachin Singh, Navindra Persaud, Narvan Persaud, Nigel Deodat, Movindra Dindyal, Seon Glasgow and Andre Seepersaud, while their bowling should be taken care of by Silvan Williams, Sheldon Charles and Deodat. (Sean Devers)